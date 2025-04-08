Andy Ibanez's girlfriend Lisandra Ruiz shares special moment of joy after the Tigers infielder smashes home run to help topple the Yankees

Detroit Tigers third baseman Andy Ibanez knocked a three-run homer to propel his team to a 6-2 victory over the New York Yankees at Comerica Park on Monday night. His girlfriend, Lisandra Luiz, who was in attendance, posted an update on social media to celebrate the special moment with the fans.

It was the first home run of the 2025 campaign for Ibanez after a slow start to the new season. He is not known for his power at the plate, having touched double figures in a season only once in his career.

Andy Ibanez came to the plate for the Tigers in the bottom of the third inning with two outs and two runners on the bases. Yankees starting pitcher Carlos Rodon had allowed successive walks to Jake Rogers and Ryan Kriedler before striking out Justyn-Henry Malloy.

On a count at 1-0, Rodon delivered a low 86 mph cutter that seemed headed perfectly for the inside corner of the strike zone. However, Ibanez was able to reach it and landed a smooth swing on the pitch for a line-drive homer over the left field wall to put his team up by three runs.

(Image Soucre: Instagram)

"To the streets," Lisandra Luiz posted in Spanish along with a clip of her celebrating the homer from Andy Ibanez on her Instagram story.

Lisandra was watching the game from the box seats above the third base dugout. She was wearing a Tigers jacket with her boyfriends name at the back and was seen clapping her hands in sheer delight as he reached home plate.

"I'm glad I was finally able to hit a home run": Andy Ibanez

Andy Ibanez is playing his third season for the Tigers this year (Image Source: IMAGN)

The three-run home run from Andy Ibanez opened the scoring for the Detroit Tigers in the third inning before Justyn-Henry Malloy drove in two more in the fifth inning and Trey Sweeney added another one on a fielder's choice in the seventh.

Andy Ibanez spoke about his home run to reporters through his interpreter Carlos Guillen after beating the New York Yankees in the opening game of their home series.

"I'm glad I was finally able to hit a home run and put the team ahead," Ibanez said. "I was focusing on his breaking balls and his slow pitches and not his fastball. In spring training he threw a lot of curveballs to me, so I was looking for a slow pitch or breaking ball and he threw me a changeup and I was able to hit it well."

The Tigers extended their record to 6-4 with the win to build on their encouraging start to the new season. They will face the Yankees again at Comerica Park for the second encounter of the three-game series on Tuesday afternoon.

