The MLB game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Washington Nationals on September 14 was significantly impacted by umpire Angel Hernandez, who missed 15 calls.

Hernandez had ratings of 84% accuracy and 91% consistency in umpire scorecards. He has had the worst accuracy of any MLB umpire in the last five years.

The 62-year-old had 161 'bad' calls in 10 games this season, as per Umpire Auditor.

Umpire: Angel Hernandez Final: Nationals 0, Pirates 2 #NATITUDE // #LetsGoBucs #WSHvsPIT // #PITvsWSH More stats for this game ttps://umpscorecards.com/single_game/?game_id=716591… - UmpScorecards

"Yesterday, Angel Hernandez had the lowest single-game accuracy rate calling balls and strikes of any MLB umpire in the last 5 years (according to @UmpScorecards ) and I'm not even kidding." - codifybaseball

Angel Hernandez's performance upset MLB fans, who aired their displeasure loud and clear.

"Angel Hernandez was the lowest rated umpire in MLB during the regular season, per @UmpireAuditor" - JomboyMedia

"This couldn't be less surprising lmao" - OhChev

"He should really receive a plaque for it fr. Like seriously have a ceremony with all of his stat, and let him think he’s being honored."

"This is misleading because it suggests he only sucks at balls and strikes. He’s also the worst base umpire of all time."

"What a shocker"

A look at Angel Hernandez's umpring career

In the Florida State League, Hernandez started refereeing in 1981, earning $900 a month. As an alternative for a regular umpire in 1991, he received his first promotion to the Major Leagues.

Apart from the World Series in 2002 and 2005, Hernandez umpired the All-Star Game in 1999, 2009 and 2017. Twelve League Division Series and seven League Championship Series have been under his supervision.

Hernandez ranked 31st out of 36 umpires in the Major League Baseball Players Association poll from 1999.

Hernandez was identified as the third-worst baseball umpire between 2006 and 2011 by Sports Illustrated player polls. Hernandez was ranked as the worst umpire in the major leagues by 22% of players, per a 2010 ESPN research.