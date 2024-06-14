"Angel Hernandez is somewhere sipping a margarita" - MLB fans furious after Nationals' Lane Thomas gets ejected for glancing at umpire

The trend of umpire ejections is becoming a regular act this season. This time, it was the Washington Nationals who succumbed to the umpire’s wrath, as they lost 2-7 against the Detroit Tigers today.

In the sixth inning, Nationals right fielder Lane Thomas was called out on strikes by home plate umpire Emil Jimenez. Although Thomas didn't say a word, his dissatisfied look was enough to get him ejected after three at-bats and one hit. Thomas contested the call, but Jesse Winker replaced him for the rest of the game.

Fans took to social media to express their frustration with the umpire's call. Several fans drew comparisons with former umpire Angel Hernandez, who was known for his controversial and heated ejections. He retired from baseball last month.

"Angel Hernandez is somewhere sipping a margarita thinking this was a good move," an X user wrote.

"This kind of nonsense should have ended with the departure of Angel Hernandez," a fan tweeted.

"Someone wants to take Angel Hernandez tactics," a fan commented.

There is a growing sentiment that some umpires are unable to handle players' and managers' emotions and are being labeled sensitive by fans.

"MLB gotta allow review for people getting tossed. Umpires have too much of an ego and are so sensitive. MLB gotta make a clear barrier of what the barrier is to be tossed - it's getting ridiculous these days," a fan commented.

Many are also calling for the introduction of robo-umps and advanced technology to replace human umpires and eliminate bad calls that affect the game and the players.

"It's time to go to robots for balls and strikes. Baseball umps are the worst," a fan replied.

"20 years from now we’ll look back & say why the fuck did we have humans as umps lol," a fan tweeted.

The Washington Nationals not only missed a chance for a sweep tonight, but the umpire's ejection also left many fans disappointed.

Nationals Broadcaster believes that the umpire’s ejection was without any reason

Kevin Frandsen, a former MLB player and current Washington broadcaster, defended Lane Thomas on-air while commentating at Comerica Park.

“We literally have video and voice audio," Fransen said. "He never said anything that -- that's just bad. That makes me even more mad."

The game was tied 1-1 when Thomas was ejected. However, in the next inning, the Tigers took the lead and the Nationals were unable to recover. This loss brought the Nationals' season record to 32-36, placing them third in the NL East.

Next, they will face the Miami Marlins at home for a three-game series starting on Friday.

