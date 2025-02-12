Angels’ 2x Silver Slugger out indefinitely after hip surgery setback

Los Angeles Angels slugger Anthony Rendon has had trouble staying on the field the last couple of seasons. Since signing with the Halos in 2020, he has yet to play 60 games during a season.

Last year he played in just 57 games while dealing with a hamstring and then a back injury. It has been tough for the fanbase to deal with and there is little hope on the horizon.

Rendon will not be ready to go during Opening Day. In fact, there is no telling when he will be ready to go as he is having hip surgery, via The Ahletic's Sam Blum.

Rendon had a setback over the last few weeks, leading to surgery. He will miss a significant amount of time and there is a possibility he will not put on a Halos' uniform again.

Angels have paid the ultimate price with Anthony Rendon

There is no denying that the Angels have not gotten the best out of Anthony Rendon. He has failed to help Mike Trout bring this organization to relevancy with just how much time he spends on the IL.

Not only that, but this is starting to turn into one of the worst contracts in all of baseball. He signed a seven-year $245 million deal and has played only 257 games.

Now, nobody could have expected this before he signed his deal to come to L.A. He did not have this injury history when he was a member of the Washington Nationals, playing in 135+ games his last four seasons there.

Rendon's injury adds even more pressure for Trout to stay healthy in 2025. Like Rendon, Trout has struggled to stay on the field making it impossible for the Halos to get anything going.

