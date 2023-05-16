Los Angeles Angels' two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani put on an unbelievable batting display during the win against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday but conceded a far from perfect effort from the mound.

On the same night that Ohtani almost completed the cycle from the plate for the second time this season, the Japanese ace had a night to forget from the mound. After the game, he downplayed his batting heroics by focusing on his lacklustre pitching and vowed to improve on it.

When Ohtani joined the Los Angeles Angels in December 2017, it was unthinkable for a single player to dominate the league from both the plate and mound, but he made it look easy.

The Japanese phenomenon has taken the MLB by storm in the last few years and ridiculously continues to improve. This season, too, Ohtani has been exemplary both while batting and pitching, putting up above average numbers both ways.

In the 9-5 win against the Orioles on Monday, Ohtani was at it again. He scored three runs and as many RBIs in five at bats, finishing a double shy of the cycle, which would have been the first hit by a player who began the game as his team’s starting pitcher.

Shohei Ohtani also made history by becoming the first pitcher since 1964 to reach base safely five times. However, he had a forgettable performance from the mound, allowing three homers and five runs on four hits in seven innings pitched. Ohtani said after the game:

"Pitching is… I have a lot to learn. If you think you can still get better, it's a plus.”

5/15 Shohei Ohtani post game interview



Shohei Ohtani and Angels keep their postseason hopes alive

While Shohei Ohtani has conceded that he still has room to improve on his pitching, the Los Angeles Angels, too, have seen their fair bit of struggle in the MLB this year.

Their win in the series opener ahainst the Baltimore Orioles takes their season record to 22-20. They will hope to improve on it before the end of the series.

Shohei Ohtani had never allowed at least 3 runs in 3 straight starts before now, and now he's done it in 4 straight.



Given the talent they have on their roster, the Angels are expected to make a deep run in the postseason. Despite their early srtuggles, they have plenty of time to turn their fortunes around.

