Angels catcher recalls Mike Trout making Zach Neto play bat boy after losing college football bet

Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto had to work as a batboy during a spring training game after losing a bet to Mike Trout in fantasy football. Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe revealed a few details regarding the incident, saying that he couldn't recognize his teammate at first, as he had dressed up for the role well.

Zach Neto and Logan O'Hoppe have emerged as two of the best young stars for the Los Angeles Angels over the past few seasons. Meanwhile, Mike Trout is a veteran leader of the Angels clubhouse and the most respected player on the roster.

Logan O'Hoppe, on the Foul Territory podcast earlier this week, revealed that he couldn't recognize Zach Neto when he had dressed up as a batboy after losing a bet with Trout.

"It was awesome. I didn't remember he was doing it that day. So, I went to dap him up, and I was like, 'What clubhouse guy is this?'. I looked a little closer. He was wearing sunglasses, and I was like, "Get out of here. This is unbelievable." So, I milked it as much as I could for sure," O'Hoppe said. "But that's my guy, man. I love Zach.

"He went until, I think, Mike was done, because Mike was the one that put that rule in. I'm not sure entirely. I wasn't in on the fantasy football," O'Hoppe added. "But, yeah, as far as I know, that was the rule. I'm sure Mikey will come up with something, or even Neto will the next year. Who's to say?"

Funnily enough, Trout went on to hit a home run in that Cactus League game after Neto had given him a short pep talk as he was walking up for the at-bat.

"I'm just trying to keep it simple": Mike Trout on adjustments to his swing

Mike Trout hit a home run in his third straight game on Saturday (Image Source: IMAGN)

Mike Trout made a slow start to the 2025 campaign after failing to open his home run tally in the opening five games of the season on the road.

However, the Los Angeles Angels superstar has left the yard in his previous three games, hitting a two-run shot in the 10-4 home-win over the Cleveland Guardians on Saturday night.

Trout was rested from defensive duties against the Guardians on Saturday and played as the DH. He shed light on the adjustments made to his swing after a sluggish start to the season.

"I don't think it's mechanics. It's more (about) keeping your head still. When the head starts swaying back and forward, the ball starts moving," Trout said. "So, I'm just trying to keep it simple. When the head's still, you see everything, so it swings right."

Mike Trout played just 29 games for the Angels last year after needing surgery for a torn meniscus on his right knee suffered last April. The three-time MVP had another meniscus tear on the same leg during his rehab, requiring a second surgery that curtailed his 2024 campaign.

