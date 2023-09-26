Patrick Sandoval was added to the Los Angeles Angels list of misfortunes in a damaging season. The starter suffered a game-ending injury while pitching in the fourth innings against the Texas Rangers.

Sandoval has been with the Halos since 2018. Previously with the Houston Astros, the pitcher made his way to LA when he was traded for Martin Maldonado. In his first few seasons, he rotated between a reliever and starter before solidifying his spot in the rotation. He's had a subpar career so far recording 17-37 with an ERA of 3.85.

In the game against the Rangers, the left-hander could only manage 65 pitches before trainers were needed to tend to him. In the fourth innings, Sandoval missed a 94 MPH fastball that went above the strike zone. He let out a cry in pain and threw his glove on the floor as third baseman Mike Moustakas called for the trainers.

Sandoval had walked two batters right before this incident. He was replaced by Jose Suarez on the mound who avoided earning any runs in the frame. The Angels had the lead at this juncture but lost it immediately in the sixth when Texas piled on three runs in the frame.

LA Angels fans were bemused at the sight of another one of their players getting injured this season. They took to X, formerly Twitter, to voice their opinions:

An update came from the Halos' bench immediately after Sandoval's removal from the game, saying the starter will be out for the rest of the season due to right oblique tightness. He will end the season with a 7-13 record and a 4.19 ERA, to be updated after the game against the Rangers.

Patrick Sandoval's injury is just one of many that the Halos have suffered this season. They have already lost star players like Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout to season-ending injuries. These big injuries to their bullpen have shown in their overall 70-86 record.