Los Angeles Angels fans were left fuming after yet another loss in the MLB, a second defeat to the Texas Rangers in as many days. After being shut out by Max Scherzer in the first game of the series, the LA team failed to rise up to the challenge once again, finishing with a 7-3 score on the night.

Fans took to social media to vent their frustrations and urge their management to bring in fresh faces and rebuild the team for the future:

The LA Angels last made a playoff appearance in 2014 and have been chasing a repeat of the feat ever since. In that period, they have built a highly talented and expensive roster that includes the likes of Mike Trout, Shohei Ohtani, Luis Rengifo and Anthony Rendon.

However, they still haven't been able to get the desired results on the field as they repeatedly come up short of making postseason runs over the last decade.

The Rangers are the division leaders in the AL West and have shown their dominance over the fourth-placed Angels. The only good part of their season was when Shohei Ohtani carried the team over the line on several occasions in his historic season in the MLB.

Now, they are set to lose him at the end of the season as well and the general consensus is that they need a major rebuild around the younger players they already have.

"Unwatchable. Please rebuild around Young guys like Neto, O’Hoppe, Moniak, Detmers and Bachman. A fresh start is necessary," wrote one fan on Twitter. "You disgust every single one of us on a daily basis," added another.

Angels bats fail again as they lose second game to the Rangers

The Los Angeles Angels have some serious talent in their roster and boast a payroll of $215 million, one of the highest in the MLB. However, their star-studded batting lineup couldn't respond to the Texas Rangers bullpen.

The only LA batter who showed up on the night was Randal Grichuk, hitting a two-run home run in the ninth innings to take his tally to 11 for the season. They have one more game remaining in the series and look increasingly likely to get swept by the Rangers.