Heartbreak has swept through the LA Angels fanbase as news broke that their star player, Shohei Ohtani, has been diagnosed with a torn UCL (ulnar collateral ligament). The shocking news shared in a recent tweet by Jeff Fletcher has left fans with mixed emotions.

Expand Tweet

Here's how fans are expressing their discontent over twitter:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Shohei Ohtani's amazing two-way skills have been very beneficial for the Angels, but this unexpected setback has cast a shadow over the team's aspirations. The torn UCL possibly means Ohtani won't be playing as a pitcher for the remainder of the season, and as for the fans they are not taking it lightly.

As the Angel's medical team decides the next steps, including the possibility of surgery, uncertainty looms over the young star's further games.

Mike Trout Heads Back to Injured List as well

Wednesday, August 23 may be the worst day for the Angels season. After a doubleheader sweep from the Cincinnati Reds and a three-game sweep overall, Angels general manager Perry Minasian announced two major injuries in the team.

Shohei Ohtani has a torn UCL and possibly won't pitch again this season, as well as Mike Trout is, unfortunately, heading back on the injured list just one day after being activated and going 1-for-4 on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Angels sits at 61-66 and 10 games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League, and their chances at making the postseason seem a bit dicey. Ohtani left Wednesday's game after just 1.1 innings as he had an "arm fatigue," however, it might be just more than that.

As for Mike Trout, he tried to come back from his broken hamate bone and was able to return without a rehab assignment after seven weeks. but he was only able to perform in one game, before going back on the injured list. A very unfortunate day for Angel's team indeed.