The 2023 season is slowly slipping away for a dedicated and loyal Los Angeles Angels fanbase.

Phil Nevin's team entered Friday's game ready for what would be two crucial upcoming series versus the Houston Astros and Texas Rangers. The six games against their divison rivals would likely determine the club's season. So far, it has not turned out as they may have hoped.

The Halos, who reportedly have a $215 million payroll, were outplayed and outmatched on Saturday. The Angels' lineup managed just five hits and the pitching was unable to contain a talented Houston offense. They lost 11-3 for the second game in a row.

Saturday's loss means the Halos have now dropped to 58-60. They trail the first-place Texas Rangers by 12.5 games and are currently 6.5 games out of the wild card race.

Angels fans took to social media after another heartbreaking loss. After a string of heavy defeats, it is hard to see how the team will bounce back.

Kyle Tucker's three-run shot in the fourth set the tone for the game. The Astros jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the fourth and led 7-1 after the fifth.

Starting pitcher Tyler Anderson, who was an All-Star in 2022, struggled to find his command on the night. The lefty gave up seven runs off six hits and was eventually pulled after just 4.2 innings.

Shohei Ohtani was able to score a run and doubled in the sixth, but it was a relatively quiet night for the 2021 AL MVP.

The Los Angeles Angels are 2-9 since the beginning of August

Los Angeles Angels' Mike Moustakas and Hunter Renfroe celebrate scoring against the Detroit Tigers

Los Angeles dipped into the market prior to the Aug. 1 deadline and added some experienced MLB talent to the roster.

Former All-Star pitcher Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez were both picked up in a trade with the Chicago White Sox. Outfielder Randal Grichuk and infielder C.J. Cron were added to bolster the offense.

Despite acquiring some key pieces, the club has struggled. The Halos are 2-9 since the beginning of August, which included a seven-game losing streak to begin the month. They have scored just 40 runs and conceed a whopping 73 runs over that stretch.

With just 44 games remaining, time is running out for a Los Angeles team that seemed to go all-in on 2023.