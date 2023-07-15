Los Angeles Angels fans were left disappointed once again, with their team putting up another poor performance as the MLB recommenced after the All-Star break.

LA fell to a 7-5 defeat against the Astros on Friday, with their star man Shohei Ohtani failing to pull them out of the rut this time. Fans took to social media after the disappointing performance to make their feelings clear and urge the team to turn things around.

"Trade a Ohtani sell the team we’re done," wrote one fan on Twitter.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Yup where definitely not makeing the playoff this year," added another.

Here are some of the top reactions on Twitter:

Jaden Gonzalez @TripsTroll @Angels Why do we still have Moustakas in the lineup trade a ohtani sell the team we’re done

Brynn Legree @legreebrynn2 @Angels what else is new what else is new

Angel Rodriguez @arod2427

DFA RENGIFO

TRADE OHTANI

TRADE WARD

TRADE RENFROE

SELL THE TEAM @Angels FIRE NEVINDFA RENGIFOTRADE OHTANITRADE WARDTRADE RENFROESELL THE TEAM

The Los Angeles Angels entered the All-Star break with a 45-46 record and at .494, putting them in fourth place in their division.

They had lost a doubleheader against their local rivals in the Freeway Series ahead of the break, with hopes that things would turn around after the break. However, not much seems to have changed other than the fact that Ohtani could not drag them over the line this time.

The Angels stared on a positive note, taking a two-run lead in the second inning. However, the Astros soon caught up as the teams entered the sixth inning with the scores tied.

Los Angeles manager Phil Nevin decided to take Ohtani off the mound, but the reliever failed to save them in the sixth, leaving fans disheartened.

LA Angels in danger of losing Ohtani if they don't turn things around

Most MLB fans and analysts reckon Los Angeles' chances of re-signing Shohei Ohtani at the end of the season would disappear if they fail to make the playoffs this year.

While their management has made it clear that they have no intention of trading Ohtani before the trade deadline, that decision will backfire if they don't make the postseason this year.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault