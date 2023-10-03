While Los Angeles Angels fans are still coping with the realization that they have missed out on yet another MLB postseason, a recent video of Angel Stadium security snatching a 11-year-old's sign has caused more anger among them.

The young fan made brought a homemade banner that read "Sell the team," and it was taken away by security just minutes after he held it up. It occured during their loss to the Oakland Athletics on Saturday.

The Los Angeles Angels started the season with high hopes. They boast one of the MLB's most expensive rosters and have arguably two of baseball's best players. However, despite having Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout, they have failed to win anything as a team.

The last time that the LA team made the postseason was in 2014. It's no wonder that the fans have lost faith in the management as they are now on the verge of losing Ohtani as well.

With LA losing against the Athletics on Saturday, it was no surprise to see the young fan's sign. However, the stadium security's action has caused even more outrage among fans.

"JB told the truth. Angels can’t handle the truth," one fan tweeted.

"It’s all a facade. (Angels owner) Arte (Moreno) is a fraud," another tweeted.

Los Angeles Angels annouce split with manager Phil Nevin after two years

The Los Angeles Angels announced on Monday that they will not continue with manager Phil Nevin after two years with the team. The statement was released one day after the end of their 73-89 season.

The management went all out to secure a postseason berth this year, refusing to trade Shohei Ohtani ahead of the deadline and bringing in reinforcements for the remainder of the season. However, their efforts were in vain as their charge quickly died out before it even started.

Fans can now look forward to having their fourth manager in six years after Mike Scioscia stepped down from his role at the end of the 2018 season.