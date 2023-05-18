While Mike Trout was on fire on Wednesday night, it was not enough for the Los Angeles Angels, as they fell to a second consecutive defeat against the Baltimore Orioles.

Shoehei Ohtani's heroics in the first game of the series had given the Angels the lead, but defeat on Wednesday means they trail the series now. Fans have been sympathetic for Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani as they continue to shine even as their team continues to let them down.

The Los Angeles Angels continue to struggle in 2023 despite having the two best players in the league. After their latest defeat against the Orioles, their fans conceded that the duo should leave if they want to win the World Series.

"You have the two best players in baseball and you still suck year after year. Way to be the biggest disappointment in sports," wrote one fan on Twitter.

"I think I speak for all Angels fans when I say it’s time we trade Trout and Ohtani to the Orioles. It’s clear we’re never going to be a competitive team and we’re just wasting their careers," added another.

Here are the top reactions on Twitter:

Trout and Ohtani have been the two lone stars for the Los Angeles Angels team this year. They are considered to be the two best players in the MLB at the moment but have little chance of achieving anyhting with a consistently underperforming team.

Trout is in his 13th season with the Angels, getting named an All-Star ten times and picking up the AL MVP award thrice. Ohtani has been with the team for six years and has been named an All-Star twice and won the AL MVP award once. However, they have not come close to winning the World Series.

Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani will look to lift Angels out of their slump

The Los Angeles Angels continue their struggles in the MLB, where they are third in the AL West after their latest defeat against the Baltimore Orioles.

With a 22-22 record, only the Mariners and Athletics are below the Angles on the table. However, they still have a chance to tie the series against the Orioles and will look to Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani for another world-class performance.

