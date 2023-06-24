Los Angeles Angels fans were left frustrated once again as a familiar story of the team letting down Shohei Ohtani unfolded in front of them yet again. The LA team lost the series opener against the Colorado Rockies 7-4 despite batting heroics from the Japanese star.

Fans took to social media to express their anger at the team's poor run of form over the week and their constant failure to support their two-way phenom.

⚜️ @justinreech @DeGreatGambler Angels the worst sports franchise in the world @DeGreatGambler Angels the worst sports franchise in the world

chase gorringe @gorringe_chase @Angels Andrew Velazquez should be charged with the loss not devinski @Angels Andrew Velazquez should be charged with the loss not devinski

yniko @ynik5 @Angels Out of everyone on the bullpen, I dont expect devinski thats gonna blow the lead 🥲 @Angels Out of everyone on the bullpen, I dont expect devinski thats gonna blow the lead 🥲

Shohei Ohtani started his night with a double in the first inning to register an XBH for the 10th straight game on the road but a solo homer from Justin Profar gave the Rockies an early lead.

The LA outfit fought back with back-to-back home runs from Ohtani and Mike Trout in the fifth innings but didn't have any support from the rest of the team after that.

Heading into the eighth innings, Los Angeles had a slender 4-3 lead, but it was made pointless after Ellas Diaz launched a gram slam off Chris Devenski to take the game away from the Angels.

Their offense has been terrible in recent weeks, with several key injuries adding to their woes. The recent acquisition of Eduardo Escobar will be encouraging for fans as they expressed their anger over social media after the game.

"Well the team!!! This is embarrassing!!!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "The worst sports franchise in the world," added another.

LA Angels hope Eduardo Escobar acquisition helps their offensive problems

The Los Angeles Angels announced the imminent arrival of veteran infielder Escobar from the New York Mets in a trade for two minor league pitchers. The objective behind the trade was to strengthen their infield and offense, both of which have been below par in recent weeks.

They are currently third in their division and must turn things around soon if they want to retain a spot in the MLB postseason.

