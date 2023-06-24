Create

Angels fans furious as team loses vs Rockies despite Shohei Ohtani's efforts: "This is embarrassing"

By Nishant Borooah
Modified Jun 24, 2023 06:56 GMT
Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels follows the flight of a fifth inning solo homerun in a game against the Colorado Rockies
Los Angeles Angels fans were left frustrated once again as a familiar story of the team letting down Shohei Ohtani unfolded in front of them yet again. The LA team lost the series opener against the Colorado Rockies 7-4 despite batting heroics from the Japanese star.

Fans took to social media to express their anger at the team's poor run of form over the week and their constant failure to support their two-way phenom.

FINAL: Angels 4, Rockies 7 https://t.co/PIyeOeNonw
@Angels Well the team!!! This is embarrassing!!!🤦‍♂️
@DeGreatGambler Angels the worst sports franchise in the world
@Angels Yeah, seasons over. Ohtani is gone. New year, same fucking result.
@Angels Does Arte still think relievers are overpaid and not worth it?
@Angels Andrew Velazquez should be charged with the loss not devinski
@Angels same shit every year
@Angels Out of everyone on the bullpen, I dont expect devinski thats gonna blow the lead 🥲
@Angels It begins - the start of this year’s downfall. Losing streak revisited
@Angels Back to their Losing ways
@Angels Here’s a thought. CHANGE THE FREAKING CULTURE! HIRE A GM AND MANAGER WHO WILL DEMAND EXCELLENCE!

Shohei Ohtani started his night with a double in the first inning to register an XBH for the 10th straight game on the road but a solo homer from Justin Profar gave the Rockies an early lead.

The LA outfit fought back with back-to-back home runs from Ohtani and Mike Trout in the fifth innings but didn't have any support from the rest of the team after that.

Heading into the eighth innings, Los Angeles had a slender 4-3 lead, but it was made pointless after Ellas Diaz launched a gram slam off Chris Devenski to take the game away from the Angels.

Their offense has been terrible in recent weeks, with several key injuries adding to their woes. The recent acquisition of Eduardo Escobar will be encouraging for fans as they expressed their anger over social media after the game.

"Well the team!!! This is embarrassing!!!" wrote one fan on Twitter. "The worst sports franchise in the world," added another.

LA Angels hope Eduardo Escobar acquisition helps their offensive problems

The Los Angeles Angels announced the imminent arrival of veteran infielder Escobar from the New York Mets in a trade for two minor league pitchers. The objective behind the trade was to strengthen their infield and offense, both of which have been below par in recent weeks.

They are currently third in their division and must turn things around soon if they want to retain a spot in the MLB postseason.

