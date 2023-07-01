In a game that concluded with a 6-2 victory for the Arizona Diamondbacks, Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels continued to solidify his position as the home run leader in the MLB.
Ohtani achieved this by hitting his 30th home run of the season. The home run was an enormous display of power, traveling a staggering distance of 493 feet.
Making history, the exceptional two-way superstar from Japan became the first player since Baltimore's Chris Davis in 2013 to reach the milestone of 30 home runs by the end of June. Davis held the record with 31 home runs during that timeframe.
On the other hand, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. played a pivotal role in the Arizona Diamondbacks' triumph, hitting a grand slam and crossing the plate twice to lead his team to victory.
Gurriel showcased his prowess at the plate by hitting his sixth career grand slam. He achieved this feat by driving a full-count slider from Griffin Canning into the Angels' bullpen located in left field.
The bases were cleared as Canning issued walks to Jake McCarthy, Geraldo Perdomo, and Ketel Marte, all transpiring with two outs.
Angels’ fans were furious when their official Twitter page posted the final score of the game on Twitter:
"WORST TEAM IN THE LEAGUE. TRADE WARD AND RENFROE. THESE GUYS ARE USELESS" - one fan said.
"Like I said, this #Angels team never ever makes other teams pay for errors or mistakes. They just flat out suck. Especially Rendon" - another fan commented.
The Angels are unable to live up to Shohei Ohtani’s prowess
Shohei Ohtani has undeniably emerged as the standout star of the MLB this season, consistently delivering performances at a level far surpassing his peers.
His exceptional talent has propelled him to become one of the biggest baseball stars in the world.
With an impressive tally of 30 home runs, Ohtani leads the MLB in this category, showcasing his dominance at the plate. Additionally, he ranks among the top three pitchers in various league statistics, further solidifying his multifaceted prowess.
However, despite Ohtani's phenomenal contributions, the Los Angeles Angels have struggled to provide adequate support, resulting in yet another defeat on Friday.
While Ohtani has single-handedly propelled his team to second place in the division, their recent loss has caused them to drop to third.
With free agency looming for Ohtani, the Angels will need to turn things around quickly if they wish to hold on to their superstar beyond next season.