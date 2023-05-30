While the Los Angeles Angels beat the Chicago While Sox in their series opener on Monday, pitcher Michael Kopech has been under fire from fans after one of his pitches hit Shohei Ohtani in the leg.

The incident occered during the first inning, with Kopech on the mound when the Angels superstar was struck in the leg by a pitch.

The Los Angeles Angels got off to a flying start to the game, taking an early 4-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a three-run homer from Brandon Drury and a solo homer from Matt Thaiss.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, that was not the only highlight in the first inning as Ohtani's injury scare also occured then. Right handed pitcher Michael Kopech yanked a fastball to the left of the plate which was an unexpected pitch.

Luckily, Sholei Ohtani was able to walk it off and remain in the game. However, it did not sit well with fans who treasure the Japanese two-way star as the best player in the league.

Fans across the country were furious with Kopech for his dangerous pitch and were relieved after Ohtani confirmed that he would be able to carry on. One fan tweeted:

"I want Kopech arrested immediately"

Another fan added:

"Kick this guy outta the league!!! That’s a lot inside!!!"

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Shohei Ohtani remained in the game after being hit in the leg by a pitch Shohei Ohtani remained in the game after being hit in the leg by a pitch https://t.co/Zf6LRYexs2

BoltFam⚡️⚡️ @beardedbeastco @MLBONFOX Kick this guy outta the league!!! That’s a lot inside!!!🤬🤬 @MLBONFOX Kick this guy outta the league!!! That’s a lot inside!!!🤬🤬

Ryan @ryankw2001 @MLBONFOX The entire city of Chicago just lost whatever slim chance they had at signing Ohtani @MLBONFOX The entire city of Chicago just lost whatever slim chance they had at signing Ohtani

j y @ObejectNull_ @MLBONFOX That looked intentional lmao, how df you aim a 4 seamer righ into the middle of the batters box, even if you over aim the pitch that never happens @MLBONFOX That looked intentional lmao, how df you aim a 4 seamer righ into the middle of the batters box, even if you over aim the pitch that never happens

Liam Hendricks makes MLB return after Michael Kopech is branded as the villain

There has been a lot of hostility towards Chicago White Sox pitcher Michael Kopech after his pitch struck Shohei Ohtani in the leg.

However, there was also a milestone to be proud of for Kopech as he became the fourth pitcher in franchise history to tally more than five strikeouts in an outing of less than five innings.

Another encouraging sign for the White Sox was the return of reliever Liam Hendricks to the MLB after his battle with cancer. The pitcher received a warm welcome from the fans as a gesture of solidarity following his personal struggles.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes