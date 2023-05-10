A player like Shohei Ohtani definitely feels the pressure to live up to the standards he has set for himself. The 28-year-old suffered his first loss of the season as the Angels went down to the Houston Astros 3-1 in the second game of their home series. Ohtani gave away six hits and three runs in a seven-inning outing.

Shohei Ohtani's first loss of the season was due to a lackluster fifth inning that saw five consecutive Astros players get on base. Martin Maldonado went hard with a two-run homer and Yordan Alvarez completed a run batted-in (RBI) single. This is the first time in three consecutive starts in his MLB career that Shohei Ohtani has given away at least three runs.

On the other side of the dugout, Framber Valdez got the win for the Houston Astros over the Japanese sensation. Valdez kept hitters like Ohtani at bay and only gave away a single to Mike Trout. The only run from the Los Angeles came from Zach Neto who homered in the third to give his team the lead.

“(Valdez) is a great pitcher,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, and I felt like I had some at-bats that could help us score some runs, but obviously I failed on that. But he's a good pitcher.”

Angels fans took to Twitter to blame Ohtani for the loss against the Astros. But for a player who is already up there as a contender for the AL MVP for a third straight season, it feels a bit of an overreaction.

Alejandro 😎🇲🇽 @aduran0723 @Angels This loss is on Ohtani. I honestly wouldn’t mind if he went somewhere else. He’s too inconsistent. The Angels as an organization don’t need that. Trout and Rendon can go to. Not enough production for what they’re getting paid @Angels This loss is on Ohtani. I honestly wouldn’t mind if he went somewhere else. He’s too inconsistent. The Angels as an organization don’t need that. Trout and Rendon can go to. Not enough production for what they’re getting paid

BA @Cal__1995 @Angels We shoulda signed an ace in the off-season. @Angels We shoulda signed an ace in the off-season.

OHoppe_SZN 2024 (20-142) @wadewassafe14 @Classic_Cards_ @HaloHangout They also don’t hit bombs off guys who are asking for half a billion and then whining about the team not winning. Ohtani needs to start playing better period @Classic_Cards_ @HaloHangout They also don’t hit bombs off guys who are asking for half a billion and then whining about the team not winning. Ohtani needs to start playing better period

📰 @mdfkicks @Angels Ohtani can’t do it all. Need atleast one other player to step up @Angels Ohtani can’t do it all. Need atleast one other player to step up

Andrea @iamandreadee @Angels Shohei’s first L has been knocking his past couple starts and finally got in. Hope he figures it out and go back to the Shohei we know on the mound sooner rather than later. Series win tom, let’s go!! @Angels Shohei’s first L has been knocking his past couple starts and finally got in. Hope he figures it out and go back to the Shohei we know on the mound sooner rather than later. Series win tom, let’s go!!

E @ShOuldntNeed2 @Angels Tell Ohtani to stop throwing the sweeper so much. @Angels Tell Ohtani to stop throwing the sweeper so much.

⚡SuperFlash⚡ @lvcastrodes @Angels This loss is on Ohtani. Valdez just dominated on the mound. Shohei should consider not doing sweepers all the time 'coz opponents studied this. On the batting point, Angels should refrain from swinging on the first pitch! @Angels This loss is on Ohtani. Valdez just dominated on the mound. Shohei should consider not doing sweepers all the time 'coz opponents studied this. On the batting point, Angels should refrain from swinging on the first pitch!

ChuckLee @LakersToxico @Angels i called the Ohtani loss. Okey jinxed it, man... Lol. Okey and Shohei not a good partnership @Angels i called the Ohtani loss. Okey jinxed it, man... Lol. Okey and Shohei not a good partnership

Shohei Ohtani overtakes Babe Ruth for most career strikeouts in loss

While Shohei Ohtani had a mixed night against the Houston Astros, the Japanese sensation crossed Babe Ruth for the most career strikeouts. Notably, he took four fewer seasons of pitching than Babe Ruth to get to the mark.

Ohtani now has the most career strikeouts for players who have hit 100 home runs. He surpassed Ruth's 501 career strikeouts after framing Jeremy Pena in the second innings.

