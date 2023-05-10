A player like Shohei Ohtani definitely feels the pressure to live up to the standards he has set for himself. The 28-year-old suffered his first loss of the season as the Angels went down to the Houston Astros 3-1 in the second game of their home series. Ohtani gave away six hits and three runs in a seven-inning outing.
Shohei Ohtani's first loss of the season was due to a lackluster fifth inning that saw five consecutive Astros players get on base. Martin Maldonado went hard with a two-run homer and Yordan Alvarez completed a run batted-in (RBI) single. This is the first time in three consecutive starts in his MLB career that Shohei Ohtani has given away at least three runs.
On the other side of the dugout, Framber Valdez got the win for the Houston Astros over the Japanese sensation. Valdez kept hitters like Ohtani at bay and only gave away a single to Mike Trout. The only run from the Los Angeles came from Zach Neto who homered in the third to give his team the lead.
“(Valdez) is a great pitcher,” Ohtani said through his interpreter. “I knew it was going to be a low-scoring game, and I felt like I had some at-bats that could help us score some runs, but obviously I failed on that. But he's a good pitcher.”
Angels fans took to Twitter to blame Ohtani for the loss against the Astros. But for a player who is already up there as a contender for the AL MVP for a third straight season, it feels a bit of an overreaction.
Shohei Ohtani overtakes Babe Ruth for most career strikeouts in loss
While Shohei Ohtani had a mixed night against the Houston Astros, the Japanese sensation crossed Babe Ruth for the most career strikeouts. Notably, he took four fewer seasons of pitching than Babe Ruth to get to the mark.
Ohtani now has the most career strikeouts for players who have hit 100 home runs. He surpassed Ruth's 501 career strikeouts after framing Jeremy Pena in the second innings.