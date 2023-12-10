Shohei Ohtani's mural has been removed from the wall at the Angel Stadium. He has signed a deal with crosstown rivals, the LA Dodgers, as he says goodbye to the LA Angels based in Anaheim.

Ohtani came to the Angels in 2017, knowing they weren't playoff contenders and despite his unmatched individual prowess, he couldn't change their fortunes. Six seasons, one AL Rookie of the Year, two AL MVPs, and three All-Star selections later, the 'Sho' departs the organization as a legend.

Shohei Ohtani reportedly signed a ten-year, $700 million contract with the Dodgers, who were billed as the favorites to land the 29-year-old ever since his free agency was out in the market.

Angels fans will be mightily disappointed as Ohtani's final appearance for the club came in a 6-10 loss against the Oakland Athletics, where he was removed from the game after three at-bats. The organization couldn't pay their respects or give him a fitting sendoff as he finished the 2023 season on the Injured List, despite doing enough to capture the 2023 AL MVP unanimously.

As his mural at the Angel Stadium came down, Halos fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their feelings.

"Good. Burn it in the parking lot," one fan wrote.

"Went from most loved to most hated just like that," another fan wrote.

Here are a few other reactions:

What's next for the Los Angeles Angels after Shohei Ohtani's departure?

Shohei Ohtani's exit is a huge dent for the Halos in more ways than one. The Japanese sensation pulls a lot of media coverage apart from his on-field performance, which the Angels enjoyed all these years. Their inability to build a proper winning team around him has cost them a lot.

The franchise can hope for a steady rebuild around the likes of Mike Trout, who will have the responsibility to guide the team again. They should at the moment look to hone some young talent in hopes of finding even a 10% replacement for Ohtani.

