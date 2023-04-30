The Los Angeles Angels succumbed to a second straight defeat against the Milwaukee Brewers, losing 7-5 on Saturday. This follows a narrow 2-1 loss on Friday, with their W/L record now reading 14-14.

The Angels remain third in the AL West division, behind the Texas Rangers and Houston Astros. Mike Trout claimed to have rediscovered his groove and Shohei Ohtani put in another solid performance. The Halos failed to win despite all this, leading to a plethora of reactions online.

Fans were merciless as they roasted the team over this loss, along with another round of "Ohtani, please leave this franchise asap".

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"This team is such a god dam* disappointment"

Riley @riley__larsen @Angels This team is such a god damn disappointment @Angels This team is such a god damn disappointment

"Season is over, I hope Shohei Ohtani demand a trade"

Some fans simply could not wrap their heads around the incredulity of the result.

"Mike Trout has a multi homer game and Shohei Ohtani collects 3 hits and 2 stolen bases as the Angels lose to the Brewers 5-7"

Brewer Sooner @BrewerSooner @Angels Mike Trout has a multi homer game and Shohei Ohtani collects 3 hits and 2 stolen bases as the Angels lose to the Brewers 5-7 @Angels Mike Trout has a multi homer game and Shohei Ohtani collects 3 hits and 2 stolen bases as the Angels lose to the Brewers 5-7

"Truth is this TEAM is NO GOOD despite some decent players. 0-4 now in series against teams .500 or better. Only series victories are against last place teams(4) and 4th place teams(1). Going to get ugly against good teams"

thepublicme @thepublicme1 @Angels Truth is this TEAM is NO GOOD despite some decent players. 0-4 now in series against teams .500 or better. Only series victories are against last place teams(4) and 4th place teams(1). Going to get ugly against good teams. @Angels Truth is this TEAM is NO GOOD despite some decent players. 0-4 now in series against teams .500 or better. Only series victories are against last place teams(4) and 4th place teams(1). Going to get ugly against good teams.

"I feel sorry for Ohtani and hope he finds a more deserving team than the Angels to play on next year, not so much for Mike Trout, this is the Team he has chosen"

Phillydude @Fairwinds10 @CodifyBaseball Is it wrong that I laughed out loud at that Tweet? - I feel sorry for Ohtani and hope he finds a more deserving team than the Angels to play on next year, not so much for Mike Trout, this is the Team he has chosen. @CodifyBaseball Is it wrong that I laughed out loud at that Tweet? - I feel sorry for Ohtani and hope he finds a more deserving team than the Angels to play on next year, not so much for Mike Trout, this is the Team he has chosen.

One fan pointed out the lack of "clutch genes" in the duo despite all the talent.

"Now point out how they fail when the game is close. Oh wait, that doesn’t get easy engagement"

Clayton @ClaytonnManning @CodifyBaseball Now point out how they fail when the game is close. Oh wait, that doesn’t get easy engagement @CodifyBaseball Now point out how they fail when the game is close. Oh wait, that doesn’t get easy engagement

"Ohtani left 3 on base but got singles in garbage time let's go tungsten"

Kristian™️ @krossiantv2 @CodifyBaseball ohtani left 3 on base but got singles in garbage time let's go tungsten @CodifyBaseball ohtani left 3 on base but got singles in garbage time let's go tungsten 😃😃😃

While this fan was much kinder in his analysis.

"Angels just affirming that no sport is a team sport to the extent that baseball is a team sport"

Paul Landefeld @plandefeld410 @CodifyBaseball Angels just affirming that no sport is a team sport to the extent that baseball is a team sport. Trout and Ohtani can only impact offense 2 out of 9 times. Ohtani can only pitch once every five days. In baseball you need a team, not just stars @CodifyBaseball Angels just affirming that no sport is a team sport to the extent that baseball is a team sport. Trout and Ohtani can only impact offense 2 out of 9 times. Ohtani can only pitch once every five days. In baseball you need a team, not just stars

Tungsten Arm O'Doyle also managed to find a mention, as it usually happens after every Halos loss.

"Tungsten Arm O Doyle x2"

But for most fans, the overwhelming question remains the same.

"Has any team ever wasted such talent????????"

Shohei Ohtani's move away from Angels still dominating headlines

After each loss, the rumor mill around the Japanese star's impending free agency goes into overdrive. The Los Angeles Dodgers were long touted as the overwhelming favorites to land the two-way phenom owing to a reported preference to the West Coast. However, there have been contradictory reports as well, one notably from a former Halos manager.

With Steve Cohen's New York Mets reportedly serious in their bid to land Ohtani, it remains to be seen who will finally win the race for the MLB superstar.

Poll : 0 votes