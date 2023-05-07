Create

Angels fans stumped after seeing Shohei Ohtani struggle against Texas Rangers pitchers: "I wonder what happened to his swing"

By R. Nikhil Parshy
Modified May 07, 2023 13:24 GMT
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels reacts after grounding out for the last out of the eight inning against starting pitcher Nathan Eovaldi #17 of the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. [Source: Getty Images]

Shohei Ohtani seems to be in some sort of a pickle as he has failed to get on the board in the last few games. His series against the Texas Rangers hasn't gone according to the plan as he has failed to make any significant contribution in his nine at-bats.

In Saturday's game, where the Halos lost 10-1 to the Texas Rangers, Shohei Ohtani flied out and grounded twice. Nathan Eovaldi took the LA Angels to eight scoreless innings as the Rangers' batting lineup piled up the runs. Ohtani's recent form is different from the seven-game consecutive hitting stretch he had notched up in the series against the Oakland Athletics, Milwaukee Brewers and the St. Louis Cardinals.

The latest defeat is another dud in the Angels record this season. They currently have a 19-15 record and sit second in the American League West division. However, if they are unable to continue the form and make it to postseason, this would probably be Ohtani's last season in a Halos uniform. The two-way player is expected to be offered huge contracts in excess of $500 million in his free agency.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their concern for Ohtani as they want their favourite slugger to bring back 'Shotime'.

Bad game today. Ohtani hasn't looked like himself the last 3 games. Keeps on grounding out. I wonder what happened to his swing. Bounce back tomorrow and win the series.
@Angels 1 game closer to Ohtani leaving this team. The level of pure excitement I saw in fans when Angels scored 1 run is exactly what it means to be an Angel's fan. https://t.co/dLlA96hmW0
@SNYtv @NYNJHarper I think they should be most concerned about fact they are playing so poorly....that ohtani wont sign with them as he wont consider them a winning team
@Angels Sometimes I wonder how Ohtani ends up with slugging % over .500 when he goes days without doing anything.🤷
@SamBlum3 It would be nice if Ohtani decided to show up against a good team for once. People want to shit on the Angels for not getting him to the playoffs but the man disappears against good teams.
@Angels this was probably the worst baseball game i’ve ever attended.
@Angels Some days y’all give me hope … some days y’all make me kill myself … https://t.co/RP8uqAln1o

Shohei Ohtani scripts another historic feat

In a recent game against the St. Louis Cardinals, Shohei Ohtani achieved a rare feat that hasn't been achieved in 100 years of baseball. Starting against the Cardinals, Ohtani went past 500 strikeouts. In this way, he became the second person since Babe Ruth to have 100+ home runs and 500+ strikeouts in history of the sport.

