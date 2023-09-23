The Los Angeles Angels announced that third baseman Anthony Rendon has been sidelined for the rest of the season due to a fractured tibia.

Rendon has been unable to participate in on-field drills due to a leg injury sustained on July 4. The Angels were silent about Rendon's condition until manager Phil Nevin said on Saturday that the veteran wouldn't play again this season.

"Anthony Rendon (shin) isn’t expected to play again this season, Phil Nevin said. He’s continuing to get treatment and doing baseball activities at Angel Stadium but he’s not far enough along to get activated before the end of the season" - @RhettBollinger

Anthony Rendon only batted in 43 games this season with a .236 batting average and two homers for 236. Before the 2020 season, he signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Angels, but injuries marred his time there.

Added to that, the Angels' fans are confused over the final landing spot of Mike Trout at the end of the season after rumors surfaced that Trout might be thinking of parting ways with the Halos. The fans were clearly dissatisfied with the latest updates and took to Twitter to voice their anger at the sight of a dooming franchise.

"Send him home. That’s where he wants to be" - that_juan_dud3

"What about Trout and his “soreness”?" - adam_tenenbaum

"Trout back next home stand?" - ChrisW1212

"Bro should be ashamed of himself"

In his four seasons with the Angels, the former Washington Nationals player played only 200 games. Anthony Rendon is still scheduled to receive a whopping $114 million more over the following three years. When asked if he intended to play in the upcoming season, Rendon was evasive, only responding that he was taking things day by day.

Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon are giving scares to the Angels' franchise

In recent years, Mike Trout's tendency to swing and miss has increased significantly. Instead of a problem with skills, it can be related to a change in philosophy elsewhere.

He's also started pulling more, which could be an indication that he wants to maximize his damage by prioritizing slugging over pure contact. In his 308 at-bats, he hit .263, blasted 18 home runs, drove in 44 runs, and stole two bases in the 2023 season.

"If Shohei Ohtani and Mike Trout hit back-to-back homers off of you, you should at least get a cool t-shirt to commemorate it" - Jared_Carrabis

Teams would undoubtedly be intrigued if Mike Trout were available because, at 32, he still has a few good seasons in him, assuming he can stay healthy. Losing both Ohtani and Mike Trout in the same offseason would undoubtedly be catastrophic for the Angels, but it may be on the rise. In other words, Halos supporters may want to begin mentally preparing for a complete rebuilding.