Shohei Ohtani broke the hearts of Angels fans everywhere when he decided to sign a 10-year, $700 million deal with the Dodgers. Fans were hoping the team would be able to retain him, but Ohtani has expressed his desire to win, something the Dodgers do often.

In his press conference on Thursday, Ohtani expressed that he was thankful for everything the organization did for him. He also stated that he would forever cherish the memories he made in Anaheim.

Angels' general manager, Perry Minasian, spoke to reporters about Ohtani's absence on Friday. He expressed gratitude for everything Ohtani has done for the team but added that they must move on.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"He's one of the best players that's ever played for this organization, and we understand that, but life goes on. We're going to take the rest of the offseason and work as hard as we can to put a really competitive team on the field" stated Minasian.

Minasian refused to get into the specifics of the Ohtani negotiations. This has been a trend as Ohtani also refused to speak on the specifics surrounding the negotiations during his Thursday press conference.

"I just, when it comes to negotiations, it's not something wemake public, I make public. I've got a great relationship with Nez, a great relationship with 'Sho" stated Minasian.

Minasian wrapped it up by congratulating Shohei Ohtani and wishing him nothing but the best. Future Dodgers vs Angels games are going to be special for years to come.

How do the Angels stack up without Shohei Ohtani?

Dodgers Ohtani Baseball

With Shohei Ohtani, the Angels struggled to be a contender. They failed to reach the postseason in his six seasons with the club. Superstar Mike Trout has only made one postseason appearance in his career.

It will be tough for this team to put together a competitive squad while losing a generational talent. Trout will be expected to carry much of the load, and with his injury history, he is somebody they cannot rely on.

It has been reported that they have been looking for a frontline starter in the trade market. They have been tied to Corbin Burnes and Shane Bieber, whose respective teams have dangled in front of other teams.

Securing a frontline starter likely will not be enough to turn this ship around. They must make more moves if they want a shot at rivaling the Houston Astros in the division.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.