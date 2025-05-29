Angels make major move by DFA'ing veteran shortstop in bold rebuilding effort

The Los Angeles Angels designated shortstop Tim Anderson for assignment on Wednesday in hopes of moving things around in the 40-man roster. The team lost their fourth consecutive game after a 3-2 defeat against New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Angels manager Ron Washington made the announcement prior to their final game of the series against the Yankees.

Tim Anderson has appeared in 31 games in 2025. He has a .205 batting average, eight runs, three RBIs, with no home runs. The 31-year-old’s career has dipped after back-to-back All-Star games in 2021 and 2022.

His best career stretch came with the Chicago White Sox, where he recorded a .335 batting average. He suffered from a torn ligament in 2022 and was restricted to 79 games.

His comeback after the rehab took a slow start, with his numbers being unsteady. The White Sox later rejected an extension for the 2024 season. Anderson later played for the Miami Marlins and in the offseason, signed a minor league deal with the LA Angels.

LA Angels look for options after DFA’ing Tim Anderson

Tim Anderson [Source: Imagn]

The Los Angeles Angels were on an eight-game winning streak that ended with their loss against the Miami Marlins. Before that, the team won against the World Series champions Los Angeles Dodgers and the Athletics.

However, given their current losing record and Tim Anderson’s performance this season, the organization has started to shake things up. After DFA’ing the shortstop, the team has activated reliever Robert Stephenson.

He was sidelined in 2024 after undergoing elbow surgery in May for an ulnar collateral ligament repair with a brace. Utility player Scott Kingery from Triple-A Salt Lake will also be making his move into the big league.

