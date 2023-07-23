It has been 1,320 days since the Los Angeles Angels agreed to a colossal seven-year, $245 million deal for Anthony Rendon. Since his move to Anaheim, Rendon has played just 200 games and recorded 23 home runs and 95 RBIs. It is fair to say that the Angels' investment in the former All-Star has failed to yield results.

Angels fans were hoping that this would be the year Rendon would deliver after missing the bulk of the 2021 and 2022 seasons due to a series of injuries that led to surgery. Instead, the third baseman once again finds himself on the sidelines with a bruised shin.

Per a recent article in Sports Illustrated, Angels' manager Phil Nevin came out in support of Rendon, who has struggled to find any consistency since his highly publicized move to California:

"I get the perception (some think), Anthony Rendon doesn't care. I promise you he does."

Nevin went on to say that Rendon himself is frustrated with his injury issues.

Rhett Bollinger @RhettBollinger Anthony Rendon underwent an MRI exam that revealed a deep bone bruise in his shin. There’s bleeding in the bone, Nevin said. He said he’ll need to rest at two weeks. He was trying to ramp it up but has to shut it down.

The right-handed hitter received some more bad news this week after an MRI exam. Rendon suffered another setback and will likely miss at least another few weeks of the season.

The Angels are currently 50-49 and battling to remain in the playoff picture. With Mike Trout still injured, Los Angeles will rely heavily on some of their younger players to keep them in the hunt.

Anthony Rendon's numbers have dropped significantly since his move to the Los Angeles Angels

Anthony Rendon of the Los Angeles Angels at bat against the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field

This season, Rendon is slashing .236/.361/.318 and has recorded two home runs and 22 RBIs over 43 games.

"Anthony Rendon may have the worst contract in baseball" - The Game Day MLB

The 33-year-old's production has dropped since his move to Anaheim. Since joining the Angels, he has a .249 batting average and a .758 OPS. That is significantly lower than the .290 batting average and .859 OPS he had over seven years with the Washington Nationals.

Angels owner Arte Moreno is known for taking the occasional risk (as we can see with how he is handling the Shohei Ohtani contract situation). The gamble on Rendon is one that has not panned out as he may have hoped.

