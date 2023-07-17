The debate around Shohei Ohtani's future with the Los Angeles Angels is going to last until the trade deadline at the end of the month. Everyone in Halos management has given their opinions on it. This time, it was manager Phil Nevin who was queried about the Japanese sensation's place on the roster.

Ohtani will be heading into free agency after this year with the Halos. He has been with the franchise since they roped him into the MLB from Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball League in 2018.

However, there has been serious doubt over his future at the club as a playoff-caliber player like him has been missing out on the opportunity season after season because of the Angels' inability to play well. Because of how things stand this season with the Halos, pressure is on the organization to let the superstar go so that Ohtani can have a taste of the postseason.

When questioned about the team's willingness to let go of the two-way star, Phil Nevin said:

"With him it hasn't come up. It's all business. Right now we're focussed on winning baseball games and getting back to where we were a few weeks ago and hoping those rumours go away again."

Angels need to get on track if they are to keep Shohei Ohtani

With pressure mounting on the Angels to perform, it is imperative for them to get some games under their belt as the MLB All-Star Break is now over and we are past the halfway point in the league. They have gone 6-21 recently and have almost dented all chances of making it to the postseason.

However, they are still within the reach of the AL Wild Card spot as they are only a few games behind the Toronto Blue Jays and the Houston Astros. They will be desperate to make it to the postseason if they have to keep Shohei Ohtani's services for next season. The Angels face the Yankees starting tomorrow for a three-game home series.

