Angels manager sets clear expectations for Mike Trout as 11x All-Star aims for healthy season

LA Angels manager Ron Washington named Mike Trout the best player on the team and wants the three-time MVP to be present in the clubhouse every day of the season. Washington believes Trout’s mere presence can provide a boost to his teammates while his on-field performance will take care of itself if he stays healthy.

Washington was named Angels manager ahead of the 2024 season but had to navigate almost the entire campaign without Mike Trout. The 11-time All-Star underwent meniscus surgery on his left knee in late April after landing on the injured list. His rehab was set back by another surgery on the same knee, ultimately ruling him out for the rest of the season.

On Friday, Washington spoke with MLB Network analysts Yonder Alonso and Greg Amsinger from the Angels' spring training facility in Tempe, Arizona. He shared his thoughts on Mike Trout's return after the outfielder made his first Cactus League appearance earlier this week.

"My personal expectations from Mike Trout is just being here in his presence," he said. "Two things that you want out of your best player is performance and presence."

"I just want him in the ballpark, wherever we are, every single day," he added. "And if his presence is there every single day, I don't think anyone in baseball will be concerned about his performance."

Mike Trout has played more than 100 games in a season just once in the past four years. However, in 2022, the only season in that span where he cleared the 100-game mark, he finished in the top 10 of the American League MVP voting.

Mike Trout discusses his return from injury

Mike Trout underwent two knee surgeries in 2024 (Image Source: IMAGN)

MLB Network analysts Alonso and Amsinger also sat down with Mike Trout at Angels spring training to discuss his personal goals for 2025.

"Being on the field. I enjoy playing. I had some freak stuff happen to me over the last three years," Trout said. "Out of my control, but I feel great."

"Normally, it's light in the offseason, but I worked on some things, and my swing feels a lot better," he added. "Last four, five years, I've been chasing and doing stuff at the plate that I normally don't do."

Mike Trout has missed more than half the season in three of the past four years, appearing in just 29 games in 2024 — the fewest of his career. To help preserve his health, the Angels plan to shift him to right field for the upcoming season.

