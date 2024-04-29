Angels News: Veteran outfielder Aaron Hicks DFA'd by Los Angeles amid rough start to season

The Los Angeles Angels have announced that they have designated outfielder Aaron Hicks for assignment. The 34-year-old has started the season on a cold streak and it has resulted in the club opting to DFA the former Yankees outfielder. The club will now have seven days to either trade the veteran or place him on outright or unconditional release waivers.

If he is placed on waivers, other clubs around the MLB will be able to claim him, which could be the case. It remains to be seen how much interest Aaron Hicks will generate across the league given his struggles so far this year, however, the 12-year pro could help bolster a club's depth in the outfield.

"The Aaron Hicks Angels era was special: 18 games, 23 strike outs, .140 AVG/.222 OBP, 8 hits" - @BussosaurusRex

Through 18 games this season, Hicks has struggled at the plate, posting a disappointing .140 batting average with a home run and 5 RBIs. One of the glaring issues for Hicks this season has been his strikeouts, as the outfielder has racked up a whopping 23 strikeouts in 63 plate appearances.

It's been a rough few seasons for Hicks, who was a mainstay in the New York Yankees lineup for the majority of his career. After eventually being released by the Bronx Bombers last season, he did have a bit of a resurgence with the Baltimore Orioles at the end of the year.

"Aaron Hicks gets the @Orioles on the board in the 1st! #ALDS" - @MLB

Following his release from the Yankees, Hicks appeared in 65 games for the Baltimore Orioles, delivering some of his best performances in years. Over those games, Hicks posted an impressive .275 batting average with 7 home runs, 31 RBIs, and 6 stolen bases.

The Angels made a pair of moves revolving around the designation of Aaron Hicks

The Angels DFA'd Hicks and optioned pitcher Zac Kristofak on Monday. In a pair of corresponding moves, the Los Angeles Angels brought up Davis Daniel from Triple-A and selected Cole Tucker's contract. The Halos find themselves 4th in the AL West with a 10-18 record and are looking for a spark from within the organization.

Davis Daniel appeared in only 12.0 last season for the Angels, posting a 1-1 record with a 2.19 ERA and 9 strikeouts. Cole Tucker on the other hand has struggled to find a permanent home, as he has jumped around a few clubs in recent years. At this point, he may be best known for being the husband of actress Vanessa Hudgens than his baseball career.

