Mike Trout had no idea he had reached a historic milestone until one of his teammates informed him at the end of Tuesday's game.

The Los Angeles Angels outfielder recorded home run number 361 of his career against the Seattle Mariners, tying legendary New York Yankees outfielder Joe DiMaggio. It is an incredible feat from a player who is only 31 years old, and still has a lot of baseball ahead of him.

The Angels went on to win the game 4-0, but all the postgame headlines surrounded Mike Trout and his monumental achievement.

Per a recent article on CBS News, Trout spoke about what it meant to him to be placed alongside one of baseball's all-time greats:

"Anytime you pass or tie a great or even just be in the same conversation with a great, it's really special, especially another centerfielder."

Joe DiMaggio played his entire MLB career with the New York Yankees. He finished with 361 home runs, 1,537 RBIs and a lifetime .325 batting average over 1,736 regular-season games. He was a 13-time All-Star, a three-time AL MVP and won nine World Series over a 13-year career.

The home run ranks Trout 85 in the all-time MLB home run list. He trails Lance Berkman (no. 84) by just five homers.

If Trout can stay healthy this season, it will be interesting to see how high up the list he can climb. Ten more home runs this year and he breaks into the top 80. Twenty more and he breaks into the top 75. If he somehow manages 25, he would be number 65 all-time on the presitigious list.

Mike Trout currently leads the Los Angeles Angels lineup in runs and home runs

Mike Trout of the Los Angeles Angels hits a two-run home run against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Trout has missed a substantial portion of the past two seasons due to injury, but seems to be showing no rust this year.

"Mike Trout is now tied with Joe DiMaggio for career home runs. DiMaggio hit 361 in 1,736 career games. Trout reached it in 1,453 games." - Kyle Glaser

The Angels outfielder has an impressive .275/.366/.517 slash line. He currently leads the lineup in home runs (11, tied with Shohei Ohtani) runs (32) and doubles (10).

Led by Trout and Ohtani, the Angels are starting to heat up. They are 27-23 on the season and are on a three-game win streak. They find themselves just four games behind the division-leading Texas Rangers.

