Angels players furious about hectic schedule ahead of away series vs Twins

Los Angeles Angels players are furious about their schedule for this week's MLB games. The Halos play the final game of their home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates late on Thursday evening, after which they will travel to Minnesota overnight for the series opener against the Twins on Friday.

Ad

Normally, when MLB teams travel for an away game without a break, they schedule their final home game in the afternoon. That way, the team can catch a late evening flight and get a good night's sleep after reaching their destination in preparation for the next day's game.

However, the Angels management has scheduled Thursday's game for the latest possible start at 6:29 p.m. (PDT). This means that they will reach Minnesota in the early hours of Friday morning and play the Twins at 4:40 p.m. (PDT) that same evening.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Several Angels players spoke out against the hectic schedule, for which they have no one to blame but their team management.

Expand Tweet

Ad

“It’s not ideal for sure," Mike Trout said. "I don’t know when we’re supposed to land, but it’s going to be early. And we’ve got to play that night. And the worst part about it is, the next day is a day game."

“I don’t think it’s healthy for anybody... It’s definitely not fair,” added closer Kenley Jansen.

Ad

“I don’t think it should be allowed, to be honest... Because it’s kind of crazy,” outfielder Taylor Ward said.

Though Angels president John Carpino and owner Arte Moreno refused to answer any questions on the matter, one spokesperson said that the club prioritizes the convenience of the fans while scheduling games.

Angels manager Ron Washington opens up about their struggling offence

Los Angeles Angels have been one of worst offensive teams in the MLB this season and are still struggling to find their way. Their 3-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday highlighted their troubles, but manager Ron Washington believes that it is only temporary (via The Sporting Tribune):

Ad

"We're in an offensive funk right now, and it's up and down the whole lineup... We just got to keep working. One day we’re gonna walk out there in the near future and find ourselves.”

Expand Tweet

Over their last 10 games in the MLB, the Halos have managed only three wins and scored 5 runs or more only once in that period. They are currently fourth in the AL West with an 11-12 record and will hope to improve on it when they face the Minnesota Twins next.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Borooah Nishant Borooah is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2023 and has a degree in Media Studies and Journalism.



Nishant is currently pursuing a diploma in Sports Marketing, and his interest in baseball was piqued early on by his father, who fell in love with baseball as a student in the US. His father used to regale him with stories about America's favorite pastime and they have left an impression on him.



Currently residing in Toronto, Nishant is a Blue Jays fan. revering Ichiro Suzuki growing up, Nishant remains in awe of the Japanese legend's longevity and sheer passion for the game. Suzuki's return to the Seattle Mariners in 2018 remains one of Nishant's favorite MLB moments.



One of Nishant's strengths is that he always covers the technical side of the story, and he is also particular about historical context to ensure articles are informative and easy to follow.



Besides being a writer, Nishant is also a soccer coach who has worked with several clubs in India like Shillong Lajong FC and RoundGlass Punjab FC. Know More