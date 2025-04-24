Angels players furious about hectic schedule ahead of away series vs Twins

Los Angeles Angels players are furious about their schedule for this week's MLB games. The Halos play the final game of their home series against the Pittsburgh Pirates late on Thursday evening, after which they will travel to Minnesota overnight for the series opener against the Twins on Friday.
Normally, when MLB teams travel for an away game without a break, they schedule their final home game in the afternoon. That way, the team can catch a late evening flight and get a good night's sleep after reaching their destination in preparation for the next day's game.
However, the Angels management has scheduled Thursday's game for the latest possible start at 6:29 p.m. (PDT). This means that they will reach Minnesota in the early hours of Friday morning and play the Twins at 4:40 p.m. (PDT) that same evening.
Several Angels players spoke out against the hectic schedule, for which they have no one to blame but their team management.
“It’s not ideal for sure," Mike Trout said. "I don’t know when we’re supposed to land, but it’s going to be early. And we’ve got to play that night. And the worst part about it is, the next day is a day game."
“I don’t think it’s healthy for anybody... It’s definitely not fair,” added closer Kenley Jansen.
“I don’t think it should be allowed, to be honest... Because it’s kind of crazy,” outfielder Taylor Ward said.
Though Angels president John Carpino and owner Arte Moreno refused to answer any questions on the matter, one spokesperson said that the club prioritizes the convenience of the fans while scheduling games.
Angels manager Ron Washington opens up about their struggling offence
Los Angeles Angels have been one of worst offensive teams in the MLB this season and are still struggling to find their way. Their 3-0 defeat to the Pittsburgh Pirates on Wednesday highlighted their troubles, but manager Ron Washington believes that it is only temporary (via The Sporting Tribune):
"We're in an offensive funk right now, and it's up and down the whole lineup... We just got to keep working. One day we’re gonna walk out there in the near future and find ourselves.”
Over their last 10 games in the MLB, the Halos have managed only three wins and scored 5 runs or more only once in that period. They are currently fourth in the AL West with an 11-12 record and will hope to improve on it when they face the Minnesota Twins next.