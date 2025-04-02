Angels star Logan O'Hoppe celebrates Mike Trout & Co.'s fourth straight victory with 2-word reaction

The LA Angels have bounced back after dropping their season opener against the Chicago White Sox. Since that loss, the Angels have registered four wins on the bounce, with the latest win coming on Tuesday against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Three-time MVP Mike Trout's team registered a 9-7 slugfest victory in extra innings. It was the second straight game where they won in extras.

Angels catcher Logan O'Hoppe, who was benched for fellow catcher Travis d'Arnaud in Tuesday's contest, celebrated the win on social media with a two-word reaction.

"The boys," he wrote in the graphic he reposted which showed Angels 9-7 victory.

Logan O'Hoppe's Instagram story

The story he reshared was from Angels' social media account and had the following caption:

"NO QUIT IN THIS TEAM"

Meanwhile, O'Hoppe is struggling this year. He is only hitting .167, with one home run and one RBI. In Monday's 5-4 win against the Cardinals and the game prior, he is 0-for-4 with four strikeouts.

Angels secure 9-7 victory after Mike Trout's teammate continues with his clutch performances

The Angels and the extra-inning run fest have proved to be a good love story to begin the 2025 season. In Monday's win against the Cardinals, the team broke the 3-3 tie in the 10th inning, adding two runs before eventually winning the game 5-4.

Tuesday's 10th inning was a repeat and once again it was the same name again whose vital at-bats turned the corner for the franchise once again.

Kyren Paris, who crushed a home run in the Angels' 3-2 win in the series finale against the Chicago White Sox, followed by a tying triple in the seventh inning of Monday's game and a tiebreaking single in the 11th inning on Tuesday.

Like Monday's game, scores were tied 3-3 heading into the extra innings. The Angels scored three in the 10th inning, thanks to RBIs from Jo Adell and Nolan Schanuel.

The Cardinals came back with a three-run inning of their own, as Nolan Arenado drove in the tying run to force an 11th inning. Paris first drove in Tim Anderson to break the tie, followed by an RBI double from Yoan Moncado, putting the Angels on top again.

The Cardinals drove in their automatic runner but that was it as the Angels secured a 9-7 victory in a thrilling contest.

