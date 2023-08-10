The fatigue and exhaustion that sets in during a grueling 162-game MLB season seems to be affecting Shohei Ohtani.

The Los Angeles Angels superstar has played in 114 of the club's 116 games this year. Add to that the 158 and 157 regular-season games he played in 2021 and 2022, respectively, and it is noticiable that the former MVP is running on fumes. The fact that Ohtani is a two-way player (22 starts as a pitcher in 2023), makes his job that much more difficult.

The San Franciso Giants made Ohtani work for everything on Wednesday. The 29-year-old completed six innings, allowing three hits, one run and struck out five hitters. On paper, his numbers looked solid but this was not an easy outing for the righty pitcher.

Per a recent article in the New York Post, Ohtani, speaking through his translator, expressed his frustrations and irritation after a draining performance:

"I was pretty frustrated with the way I was pitching. I didn’t really feel right throughout the whole game"

With some help from his offense, Ohtani was able to escape with his 10th win of the season. A three-run home run from Mike Moustakas in the sixth inning turned out to be the difference in a vital 4-1 victory for the Los Angeles Angels.

"6 innings, 0 ER, in an apparent 'off day' for Shohei Ohtani Angels | #GoHalos" - Bally Sports West

Ohtani improved to 10-5 on the season. After allowing zero earned runs over his past three starts, his ERA has dropped to 3.17. He currently leads the majors in batting average against (.185) amongst all qualified pitchers.

The Japanese phenom became the first player in MLB history to record 10 wins and 40 home runs in the same season.

The Los Angeles Angels will hope to have Shohei Ohtani healthy for the final stretch of the season

Starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani throws against the San Francisco Giants in Anaheim

The Los Angeles Angels (58-58) have struggled of late but are hanging on in a fascinating playoff race that has several AL teams battling for wild card spots.

"The only player in MLB history with 40+ home runs and 10+ wins in a season: Shohei Ohtani" - FOX Sports MLB

They face a difficult schedule with upcoming series against the Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Tampa Bay Rays.

If the Angels have any chance of breaking their eight-year postseason drought, they will need their superstar fit and healthy at this crucial stage of the season.