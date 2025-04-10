Angels vs. Rays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 10, MLB 2025

The Los Angeles Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon to wrap up a three-game series between the two American League teams. This will be the decider of the series as each team has won a close game to begin the week.
It's been a great start to the season for the Angels, and the Rays are trying to find a way to turn their season around. This should be a great matchup, and here is a look at the top odds and injury concerns to help you make a pick on the matchup.
Angels vs. Rays prediction
Los Angeles comes into this game with a record of 7-4 on the year, and the team has been much better than expected through 11 games. Logan O'Hoppe is having a big season at the plate for the Angels as he leads the team with five home runs and nine RBIs.
Jose Soriano is set to make the start for Los Angeles and he is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA so far this season. Soriano is facing a Rays team that hasn't done much damage this season, but they are loaded with talent.
Tampa Bay has scored just 42 total runs through 11 games this season, and it has only hit eight home runs. The team is going to have to start hitting for power at some point, but the talent is there.
Zack Littell is looking for his first win on the mound for the Rays, and this feels like a great time for him to get that done. Look for Littell to set the tone as the Rays are able to pick up a comfortable win.
Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays 6, Los Angeles Angels 2
Angels vs. Rays odds
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels +115, Tampa Bay Rays -135
Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-190), Rays -1.5 (+160)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)
Angels vs. Rays injuries
Los Angeles Angels injury report
Yoan Moncada (3B): Day to Day (Thumb)
Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day IL (Hip)
Zach Neto (SS): 10-Day IL (Shoulder)
Tampa Bay Rays injury report
Josh Lowe (OF): 10-Day IL (Oblique)
Richie Palacios (INF/OF): 10-Day IL (Ring Finger)
Jonny DeLuca (OF): 10-Day IL (Shoulder)
Angels vs. Rays picks
There are some great picks to be made in this matchup, but look for the Rays to come away with a win. It's been a great start to the season for Mike Trout and the Angels, but they will struggle in the series finale.
Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -135
Run Spread: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+160)
Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)