Angels vs. Rays: Game 3, prediction, odds, injuries and picks - April 10, MLB 2025

By Ryan Burks
Modified Apr 10, 2025 13:27 GMT
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn
Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels - Source: Imagn

The Los Angeles Angels visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday afternoon to wrap up a three-game series between the two American League teams. This will be the decider of the series as each team has won a close game to begin the week.

It's been a great start to the season for the Angels, and the Rays are trying to find a way to turn their season around. This should be a great matchup, and here is a look at the top odds and injury concerns to help you make a pick on the matchup.

Angels vs. Rays prediction

Los Angeles comes into this game with a record of 7-4 on the year, and the team has been much better than expected through 11 games. Logan O'Hoppe is having a big season at the plate for the Angels as he leads the team with five home runs and nine RBIs.

Jose Soriano is set to make the start for Los Angeles and he is 1-1 with a 3.65 ERA so far this season. Soriano is facing a Rays team that hasn't done much damage this season, but they are loaded with talent.

Tampa Bay has scored just 42 total runs through 11 games this season, and it has only hit eight home runs. The team is going to have to start hitting for power at some point, but the talent is there.

Zack Littell is looking for his first win on the mound for the Rays, and this feels like a great time for him to get that done. Look for Littell to set the tone as the Rays are able to pick up a comfortable win.

Prediction: Tampa Bay Rays 6, Los Angeles Angels 2

Angels vs. Rays odds

Christopher Morel - Source: Imagn
Money Line: Los Angeles Angels +115, Tampa Bay Rays -135

Run Spread: Angels +1.5 (-190), Rays -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120), Under 7.5 (EVEN)

Angels vs. Rays injuries

Anthony Rendon - Source: Imagn
Los Angeles Angels injury report

Yoan Moncada (3B): Day to Day (Thumb)

Anthony Rendon (3B): 60-Day IL (Hip)

Zach Neto (SS): 10-Day IL (Shoulder)

Tampa Bay Rays injury report

Josh Lowe (OF): 10-Day IL (Oblique)

Richie Palacios (INF/OF): 10-Day IL (Ring Finger)

Jonny DeLuca (OF): 10-Day IL (Shoulder)

Angels vs. Rays picks

There are some great picks to be made in this matchup, but look for the Rays to come away with a win. It's been a great start to the season for Mike Trout and the Angels, but they will struggle in the series finale.

Money Line: Tampa Bay Rays -135

Run Spread: Tampa Bay Rays -1.5 (+160)

Total Runs: Over 7.5 (-120)

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks

Ryan Burks is a baseball journalist at Sportskeeda with over 7 years of experience in the field, writing for publications such as Knup Sports. Ryan graduated from Elmhurst College in 2009 with a degree in Communications.

Ryan is a huge Chicago Cubs fan and enjoys their storied history and traditions. His favorite sporting moment was when the Cubs won the 2016 World Series, breaking a championship drought that dated back to 1908.

His favorite player was Ken Griffey Jr., as Ryan grew up during his prime and he was the coolest player in league history. Greg Maddux also deserves a mention, as he was truly amazing on the mound.

When not working or watching sports, Ryan coaches basketball and baseball, loves fishing, and spends time with his family.

Edited by Rajdeep Barman
