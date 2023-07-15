With the 2023 MLB trade deadline being Aug. 1, the baseball world is buzzing with rumors of a possible Shohei Ohtani trade.

According to MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Los Angeles Angels appear to be in "listening mode" regarding Ohtani, indicating they are willing to consider offers for the talented player.

While a trade involving Ohtani appears unlikely due to his extraordinary value, the Angels recognize the importance of considering all options. The organization has reportedly held internal discussions about the significance of Ohtani's legacy, potential suitors' long-term commitment, and the quality of offers they receive.

Jon Morosi told MLB Network:

"I really believe that the Angels right now are in a listening mode. There is no way to accurately discern what a fair offer would be, other than the fact that, if they get multiple players offered from the top 100 prospects, then they have to at least start thinking about it."

Trading a player of Shohei Ohtani's caliber is unprecedented, leaving the Angels with no direct comparison to guide their decision-making process.

If the Angels were to consider a trade, they would need to receive multiple players, potentially including the top 100 prospects. The Los Angeles Dodgers have emerged as a possible destination for Ohtani.

The Dodgers have the resources to make a compelling offer thanks to an abundance of talent in their farm system, which includes nine players ranked among the top 100 prospects. Many projections even place the Dodgers as the frontrunners to sign Ohtani, possibly on a long-term deal.

With the trade deadline approaching fast, the Angels will carefully consider any offers that come their way. Although it is still unclear whether they will execute a trade, the fact that they are actively listening shows that they are open to considering all options.

Ohtani's potential departure from the Angels would undoubtedly significantly impact the team's roster and the league at large.

Shohei Ohtani and his trade dilemma with Los Angeles Dodgers

Houston Astros v Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani trade rumors have sparked speculative conversations among baseball fans as the MLB trade deadline draws near.

One of the frontrunners to sign the two-way superstar, whether through a trade or free agency, is the Los Angeles Dodgers. The Dodgers must strike a delicate balance when deciding whether and how to pursue Ohtani.

While it might seem sensible to wait until the offseason to sign the 3x All-Star in free agency, doing so has its own set of difficulties. Shohei Ohtani, 29, will be the center of attention for many teams, each vying to build a roster around his special talents if the Dodgers delay their pursuit.

The Dodgers could potentially secure "Shotime" to a long-term deal and eliminate competition from other franchises during free agency by acquiring him in a trade before the deadline.

However, pursuing a trade for Shohei Ohtani in the middle of the season carries some inherent risk. He will undoubtedly be asked to return a significant amount of talent by his current team, the Los Angeles Angels.

93rd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard

Yet, with Ohtani's impending free agency, potential trade partners run the risk of losing him to another team even after surrendering valuable players or prospects in a trade. This delicate balance creates a challenging situation for both the Dodgers and other interested teams.

In the case of the Dodgers, a potential trade offer for the 2021 AL MVP might involve the highly regarded prospect Diego Cartaya, among other promising players. While some Angels fans may argue that this package falls short, Dodgers fans might argue it is too much to give up.

Finding the right trade value for a player of Ohtani's caliber is a complex task requiring careful negotiation and assessing long-term benefits.

Ultimately, the decision to pursue Shohei Ohtani via trade or wait until free agency is a strategic one for the Dodgers. It involves weighing the risks, potential cost savings, and the opportunity to secure a superstar player on a long-term deal.

With both sides eager to maximize their respective positions, the outcome of this trade saga will undoubtedly shape the future of the Dodgers and Ohtani's baseball journey.

