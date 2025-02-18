  • home icon
  • Baseball
  • MLB
  • "Angels are the worst run franchise" - Fans react as Anthony Rendon’s contract reportedly left uninsured by Arte Moreno’s decision

"Angels are the worst run franchise" - Fans react as Anthony Rendon’s contract reportedly left uninsured by Arte Moreno’s decision

By Bobo P. Goswami
Modified Feb 18, 2025 11:44 GMT
Angels are the worst run franchise&quot; - Fans react as Anthony Rendon&rsquo;s contract reportedly left uninsured by Arte Moreno&rsquo;s decision (Image Source: IMAGN)
Angels are the worst run franchise" - Fans react as Anthony Rendon’s contract reportedly left uninsured by Arte Moreno’s decision. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been ruled out of the 2025 campaign after undergoing hip surgery during the offseason. Moreover, the Angels will not be able to recoup any of the injury-prone player's annual salary, as team owner Arte Moreno had decided against insuring his contract in order to reduce operational costs.

Ad

MLB fans blasted the Los Angeles Angels ownership on social media in response to the news that came out a couple of days back. Many of them feel the Angels have the worst administration among all the major league teams. It seems a major oversight considering Anthony Rendon has struggled to get on the field due to several injuries over the past few years.

LA Angels Did Not Get Insurance on Anthony Rendon's Contract, Per Report byu/themiamimarlins inbaseball
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Los Angeles Angels had signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract after he won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals. However, Rendon has missed more than half the games for his team since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

As per Ken Rosenthal, Angels owner Arte Moreno chose not to apply for an injury insurance policy for Anthony Rendon, or any other player for that matter, which is a common practice among MLB teams. Rosenthal believes insurance may have saved the franchise about $50 million over the course of the contract.

Ad

Fans on Reddit bashed the decision of Moreno through their comments.

"They really are the worst run franchise in the sport," posted one fan.
Comment byu/themiamimarlins from discussion inbaseball
Ad
"Arte Moreno is the type of guy who would buy a luxury sports car and then use 87 grade gas," wrote another fan.
Comment byu/themiamimarlins from discussion inbaseball
Ad
"He’s so cheap it’s costing him more than the insurance would’ve," another fan added.
Comment byu/themiamimarlins from discussion inbaseball
Ad

Fans lashed out at Rendon as well.

"So sick of hearing about this guy. My least favorite player in MLB," said one fan.
"Rendon’s elite skill was how to take a team to the cleaners without working for it," another fan wrote.
"Is it really stealing if he’s taking it from Arte Moreno though?" another fan wondered.
Ad

At the moment, the Angels have the 11th highest payroll in the MLB for the 2025 season, according to Sportrac.

Anthony Rendon might retire following hip surgery, as per Angels insider

Rendon has played fewer than 60 games in each of the last four seasons. (Image Source: IMAGN)
Rendon has played fewer than 60 games in each of the last four seasons. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Meanwhile, there are serious question marks whether Anthony Rendon will be able to recover sufficiently to return to play for the Los Angeles Angels again. Angels insider Alden Gonzalez believes the third baseman might be forced to retire from the game.

Ad
"Talking to people who know Anthony Rendon, the thought is he might just retire," he said on the "Baseball Tonight Podcast". "Hip surgery is a huge undertaking, he’s got only one year left on his contract after this season, I gotta think this is the end. I don’t think he plays another game with the Angels."

Rendon has been one of the top earners in the game since signing for the Angels with an average annual salary of $35 million, but he has played just 257 games over five seasons for the team.

Quick Links

Edited by Bobo P. Goswami
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी