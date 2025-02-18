"Angels are the worst run franchise" - Fans react as Anthony Rendon’s contract reportedly left uninsured by Arte Moreno’s decision

Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon has been ruled out of the 2025 campaign after undergoing hip surgery during the offseason. Moreover, the Angels will not be able to recoup any of the injury-prone player's annual salary, as team owner Arte Moreno had decided against insuring his contract in order to reduce operational costs.

MLB fans blasted the Los Angeles Angels ownership on social media in response to the news that came out a couple of days back. Many of them feel the Angels have the worst administration among all the major league teams. It seems a major oversight considering Anthony Rendon has struggled to get on the field due to several injuries over the past few years.

The Los Angeles Angels had signed Anthony Rendon to a seven-year, $245 million contract after he won the 2019 World Series with the Washington Nationals. However, Rendon has missed more than half the games for his team since the COVID-shortened 2020 campaign.

As per Ken Rosenthal, Angels owner Arte Moreno chose not to apply for an injury insurance policy for Anthony Rendon, or any other player for that matter, which is a common practice among MLB teams. Rosenthal believes insurance may have saved the franchise about $50 million over the course of the contract.

Fans on Reddit bashed the decision of Moreno through their comments.

"They really are the worst run franchise in the sport," posted one fan.

"Arte Moreno is the type of guy who would buy a luxury sports car and then use 87 grade gas," wrote another fan.

"He’s so cheap it’s costing him more than the insurance would’ve," another fan added.

Fans lashed out at Rendon as well.

"So sick of hearing about this guy. My least favorite player in MLB," said one fan.

"Rendon’s elite skill was how to take a team to the cleaners without working for it," another fan wrote.

"Is it really stealing if he’s taking it from Arte Moreno though?" another fan wondered.

At the moment, the Angels have the 11th highest payroll in the MLB for the 2025 season, according to Sportrac.

Anthony Rendon might retire following hip surgery, as per Angels insider

Rendon has played fewer than 60 games in each of the last four seasons. (Image Source: IMAGN)

Meanwhile, there are serious question marks whether Anthony Rendon will be able to recover sufficiently to return to play for the Los Angeles Angels again. Angels insider Alden Gonzalez believes the third baseman might be forced to retire from the game.

"Talking to people who know Anthony Rendon, the thought is he might just retire," he said on the "Baseball Tonight Podcast". "Hip surgery is a huge undertaking, he’s got only one year left on his contract after this season, I gotta think this is the end. I don’t think he plays another game with the Angels."

Rendon has been one of the top earners in the game since signing for the Angels with an average annual salary of $35 million, but he has played just 257 games over five seasons for the team.

