"Another clone from the Orioles factory" - MLB fans react as Gunnar Henderson tries to forge identity separate from Jackson Holliday with new mustache

Jackson Holliday and Gunnar Henderson are two potential stars in the making. Holliday made his debut yesterday, while Henderson is the reigning Rookie of the Year in the American League. They play for the same team and they also happen to look pretty much the same.

Henderson admitted that he had grown a mustache to differentiate himself from Holliday. However, it didn't go so well, so he shaved it off for picture day.

After that, he grows it back. Now that Holliday and he are patrolling the middle of the Baltimore Orioles infield, the mustache does help differentiate them.

Fans had their say on this hilarious story and on how similar these two athletes really do look.

Gunnar Henderson and Jackson Holliday got reacted to by fans

Both star infielders have a lot of similarities, and they could pair up to make life very difficult for the AL East for years to come. One fan even aptly noted that they also resemble young star catcher Adley Rutschman.

Jackson Holliday brought up to help Orioles repeat

The Baltimore Orioles are a good team. They won the division, along with 101 games, in 2023 and got better over the offseason. They currently sit two games back of the New York Yankees, though.

Jackson Holliday made his debut with the Orioles yesterday

The Orioles have the most talented roster in the division and it's seemingly only getting better every day. They called up Jackson Holliday, who makes them better, and they have several AAA prospects who they might bring on same sooner or later. It was a surprise to see him off the Opening Day roster, but he's here now.

It is extremely rare to see a team win a division, let alone one as deep as the AL East, and then also have the number one prospect in all of baseball. They also have the best farm system, so Holliday and potentially others coming up this year are done so to defend that crown and ensure they get further than last year's ALDS exit.

