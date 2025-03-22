"Another Cy Young wouldn't hurt" - Tigers top prospect provides classy response after gifting Tarik Skubal custom chain

Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal was surprised with a customized jewelled chain from outfield prospect Max Clark after the reigning American League Cy Young award winner had recently expressed his wish to own one. Clark also wanted Skubal to win another Cy Young this year when the latter had asked how he may repay the youngster for the present he received.

Max Clark was drafted by the Detroit Tigers as the third overall pick of the 2023 MLB Draft. Clark is still playing High-A ball with the West Michigan Whitecaps, but he is currently rated as the sixth best prospect by MLB Pipeline. The 20-year-old takes the field wearing a heavy chain on his neck with his initials, and Tarik Skubal had revealed a desire to own one like it during an interview earlier this week.

Therefore, Tarik Skubal had a pleasant surprise waiting for him at the Tigers spring training camp in Lakeland, Florida. The southpaw pitcher was gifted a customized chain showing his initials by Max Clark after the latter became aware of the wish the pitcher had made in the interview a few days earlier. The Tigers shared a video of their meeting through Instagram with the pair later interacting on the platform.

(Image Source: Instagram)

"Don't even know how to reciprocate a gift for this one," Skubal wrote.

"Another Cy Young wouldn't hurt," Clark replied.

Skubal posted a dominant 2024 campaign for the Tigers to record a pitching Triple Crown as well as win the AL Cy Young Award through unanimous vote. He made 31 starts and posted a 18-3 record with a 2.39 ERA and 228 strikeouts.

"He does relish the competition:" Tigers manager on Tarik Skubal

Tarik Skubal recorded a Triple Crown en route to the Cy Young award last year (Image Source: IMAGN)

Tarik Skubal specifically requested the team let him travel 100 miles for his final start of spring training so he could face the vaunted Baltimore Orioles batting lineup on Friday before making his first regular season appearance of the year.

The Tigers ace gave a sparkling display, striking out nine Orioles batters in six innings at Ed Smith Stadium in Sarasota, Florida.

"He's crazy," his manager A.J. Hinch told reporters after the game. "But I think he does relish the competition and wants to see the A-lineup."

"It looks like a lineup he would face if we were in Baltimore or Detroit, and I know he loves that to give him a little bit of an edge for his last outing before Opening Day," Hinch added.

Skubal will be the Opening Day starter for the Detroit Tigers when they take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday. The left-hander was vital in helping his team end its 10-year playoff drought last year.

