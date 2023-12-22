"Another mediocre season ahead" "BlueJays are a joke" - Blue Jays fans react as insider reveals team not expected to land Yoshinobu Yamamoto 

The Toronto Blue Jays were once strongly rumored to land Japanese pitching sensation Yoshinobu Yamamoto; however, in the past few days, their pursuit has reportedly turned cold. They were also reported to be very interested in landing two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani. But eventually, the reigning AL MVP agreed with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

According to Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet, the Blue Jays are no longer in the running to sign Yoshinobu Yamamoto.

This has led Blue Jays fans to believe that another mediocre season is around the corner.

"Another mediocre season ahead but new seats," one fan said.

"The BlueJays are a joke," another quipped

The club's inability to sign big names has turned out to be their kryptonite in October baseball. Moreover, since they are in a competitive AL East, they may also need to strive harder to get to the postseason spot.

Yoshinobu Yamamoto's next destination will be updated soon

It seems the Yoshinobu Yamamoto's sweepstakes are heading to their final lap. According to Insider Mark Feinsand, Yamamoto will make his decision in the next 48 hours.

Moreover, he mentioned that the Giants are no longer in pursuit. The New York Yankees, the New York Mets, the LA Dodgers, the Philadelphia Phillies, the Toronto Blue Jays, and the Boston Red Sox are very much in the mix to land Yamamoto.

According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, the Phillies have already made an offer to Yamamoto's team.

Jon Heyman of the New York Post mentioned that the contract value is anticipated to be upwards of $300 million. Chances are that Yamamoto's contract could shatter the previous pitching contract of Gerrit Cole, who signed a nine-year, $324 million contract with the Yankees in 2020.

However, there are some concerns around the league with Yamamoto, as the 25-year-old has not even thrown a single pitch in the MLB.

