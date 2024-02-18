"Another nostalgia distraction" - Giants fans aren't convinced by team's decision to re-sign World Series hero Pablo Sandoval to non-roster deal

Pablo Sandoval will be joining his former team, the San Francisco Giants, as a non-roster invitee during spring training, as reported by NBC Sports Bay Area.

However, it is uncertain whether Sandoval's return to the club will mark his comeback for a final farewell.

Sandoval, who goes by the nickname ‘Kung Fu Panda,’ is an absolute fan-favorite in San Francisco.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

However, on X (formerly known as Twitter), some Giants fans are displeased with the club’s decision to bring back their World Series hero.

Expand Tweet

“Another nostalgia distraction for the fans. At least he’ll bring some much needed personality to this boring team,” a fan commented.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Pablo Sandoval, 37, last played in MLB with the Atlanta Braves in 2021, and his .178/.302/.342 slash line did not convince teams to sign him.

Last year, he played in Mexico and also flew to Dubai to participate in Baseball United, the Middle East and South Asia’s first pro baseball league.

A glimpse of how Pablo Sandoval became dear to Giants fans

In 2008, Pablo Sandoval made his MLB debut at the age of 21 against the Houston Astros. He played for the San Francisco Giants for seven consecutive years, receiving two All-Star nods.

Sandoval was a part of the Giants for 11 years. During his 1,149 games with the Giants, he recorded 569 RBIs and 135 home runs, with a batting average of .285/.337/.457 and a .794 OPS.

Sandoval has appeared in the World Series four times, thrice with the Giants and once with the Braves, winning three times (2010, 2012 and 2014).

Sandoval has given fans many moments to celebrate, but one of his most unforgettable moments was in 2012 when he won the World Series MVP following an incredible performance against the Detroit Tigers. He hit three home runs and four RBIs with a .500 average in four games.

Pablo Sandoval will undoubtedly bring energy to the Giants camp and the new members joining the team. The Giants will play their first spring game against the Chicago Cubs on February 24th.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.