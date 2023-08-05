Anthony DeSclafani Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period for Giants pitcher

The San Francisco Giants got some bad news regarding pitcher Anthony DeSclafani. The righty will receive a PRP injection in his right elbow and will be shut down for six to eight weeks, likely ending his season.

He was placed on the 15-day IL at the end of July with a right elbow flexor strain. Initial MRIs revealed a Grade 1 strain. The injury has not improved, so he is receiving a PRP injection.

Alex Pavlovic @PavlovicNBCS Anthony DeSclafani will receive a PRP injection in right elbow, won’t throw for 6-8 weeks. That almost certainly ends his season.

Anthony DeSclafani has struggled this season; injuries could be a huge part of his numbers this year. He has a 4-8 record on the year with a 4.88 ERA on 99.2 innings of work.

He missed most of the 2022 season with an ankle injury. DeSclafani only appeared in five games last season, compiling a tough 0-2 record with a 6.63 ERA.

Despite the numbers, the Giants will miss Anthony DeSclafani

The San Francisco Giants are doing well this season. They hold a 61-49 record, which puts them second in the National League West. They are three games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers, who lead the division.

Pitching has been great for San Francisco this season. They hold a team ERA of 3.83, which ranks them seventh in the league. Teams are hitting just .248 against this club.

alex 🦖 @bantheshift idk who logan webb has hired to edit these videos but they come up with absolute bangers constantly i’m ready to run through a brick wall pic.twitter.com/7ormSmqwYQ

Tristian Beck was a guy the Giants called up when DeSclafani originally went to the IL. Expect to see the team hone in on the young righty.

The Giants will be on their toes this month with a tough schedule. They take on the Texas Rangers, Tampa Bay Rays, and Atlanta Braves consecutively in the middle of the month.

San Francisco must dig deep and remain in contention in the National League West. They cannot afford to slip down the standings with how competitive the division is.