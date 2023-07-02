Anthony Rendon contract: Breaking down Angels star's salary details in 2023

Anthony Rendon has been in the MLB for the past 12 years. He started with the Washington Nationals as the sixth overall pick in the first round of the 2011 MLB draft. He played for Washington till 2019 and got selected as an All-Star for the first time in his final year. They also won the World Series that very year.

In 2020, the infielder signed with the Halos for a 7-year contract worth $245 million. He got a signing bonus of $4 million spread out over the seven years and received a little more than $13 million in his first year as actual salary. That number, as per contract clauses, has kept increasing.

The 33-year-old is expected to get $37,182,796 at the end of this season. This is almost the same as the luxury tax salary he was offered when signed on with the Angels. There is also a no-full trade clause attached to his contract that will keep him at the club till 2026.

Further bonuses include receiving an extra $125,000 if he is named an All-Star starter and $100,000 if he is on the bench. Even though he hasn't achieved this feat yet, he would look to accomplish it before his term with the franchise ends.

Anthony Rendon's time with the Los Angeles Angels

Anthony Rendon's spell with the Halos has been marred by plenty of injuries. In his four years with the club so far, the third baseman has only appeared in 196 games. He is yet to have one full season with the club. He has a healthy batting average of .250, including 177 hits and 110 RBIs during this time.

