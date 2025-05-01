"Anthony Rendon be stealing money at this point" - Fans react to All-MLB team with highest paid players ft. Shohei Ohtani, Juan Soto

Shohei Ohtani and Juan Soto have the biggest contracts the league has ever seen in their name. Ohtani plays two ways, both pitcher and a DH, while Soto is an outfielder in right field. Every position, ranging from catcher to left field, has its benchmark when it comes to contracts.

On Wednesday, MLB on FOX posted a graphic showcasing the highest-paid MLB players at each position by average annual value (AAV).

The full list (By AAV):

P: Zack Wheeler – $42M

C: J.T. Realmuto – $23.1M

1B: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. – $28.5M

LF: Jose Altuve – $25M

SS: Francisco Lindor – $34.1M

3B: Anthony Rendon – $35M

CF: Cody Bellinger – $26.6M

RF: Juan Soto – $51M

DH/SP: Shohei Ohtani – $70M

RP: Edwin Díaz – $20.4M

2B: Marcus Semien – $25M

Seeing this list, fans couldn't help but notice LA Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon's presence on the list. Rendon, earning $35 million a year as the highest-paid third baseman, drew the ire of fans across the comment section.

“Anthony Rendon be stealing money at this point,” one fan said.

“God that Rendon one hurts to see every time,” another fan said.

"LOL RENDON?!?! 😂😂😂😂😂” one fan said.

The reactions didn’t stop at Rendon.

"Edwin diaz getting paid 20M for a 5 era 😂" one fan said.

"Lindor only one that’s worth it on this list," another fan said.

“Ohtani makes $2M a year,” joked another fan, poking fun at how the $70 million includes deferred payments and marketing.

Fan Reactions

Why are fans upset with Anthony Rendon?

Anthony Rendon was a postseason hero as he helped the Washington Nationals win their first and only World Series in 2019. In the following offseason, he signed a blockbuster seven-year, $245 million contract with the LA Angels.

However, little did the franchise know at the time that Rendon would only play 257 games out of 810 possible games. This is because he has struggled with injuries and limited production during his tenure in Anaheim.

Also, him once saying that baseball isn't his first priority has gotten him in the crosshairs of fans. So every time, when something comes up regarding him, fans don't mind putting some punches in there.

Ahead of the 2025 season, Angels general manager Perry Minasian updated that the third baseman will undergo left hip surgery and will be out for a significant amount of time.

