Anthony Rizzo drops 1-word reaction to Javier Baez's Tigers heroics vs Red Sox 

Anthony Rizzo might not be signed for the 2025 season but it won't stop him from enjoying his former Chicago Cubs teammate Javier Baez wreaking havoc at the plate for the Detroit Tigers.

Baez had a big game on Monday against the Boston Red Sox. He struck two home runs and contributed six RBIs in the Tigers' 10-9 win. On the season, Baez is hitting .316 (117 plate appearances) along with four home runs, one stolen base and 24 RBIs.

This elicited a one-word reaction from free agent Rizzo on Instagram:

"Magoooooo."

Rizzo's Instagram story (Source: @arizz_44/Instagram)

Rizzo and Baez played together for the Chicago Cubs from 2014 to 2021. During this period, they were integral parts of the team, contributing to the Cubs' historic 2016 World Series championship, ending a 108-year title drought for the franchise.

First baseman Rizzo and shortstop became fan favorites in the Cubs' lineup. In July 2021, both players were traded to different teams — Rizzo to the New York Yankees and Baez to the New York Mets — as part of the Cubs' midseason roster overhaul.

Javier Baez comes up clutch in walk-off victory

The Tigers slugger came up with a couple of three-run homers, both of which were go-ahead hits.

In the bottom of the sixth inning, Baez went deep against Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock for a three-run home run, which put Detroit up by two runs (6-4). Five innings later, he had a response for Kristian Campbell's home run, which put Boston up 9-7.

A sweeper from Greg Weissert hung up over the plate and Baez clubbed it over the fans to walk off for the Tigers to win the game 10-9 with a three-run home run.

This season, Baez has proven himself to be a great hitter under the gun. He is 14-for-33 with three homers and 24 RBIs when there are runners in scoring position.

Apart from Baez, the Tigers received notable contributions from first baseman Spencer Torkelson, who went 2-for-3, including a solo home run. For the Red Sox, apart from Campbell, third baseman Alex Bregman and shortstop David Hamilton also hit a home run.

The Tigers have already clinched the series at Comerica Park after previously winning the first game 14-2. The rubber game is scheduled on Wednesday as the Red Sox look to avoid a series sweep.

