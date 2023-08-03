Anthony Rizzo Injury Update: Latest health status and expected recovery period of Yankees slugger placed on IL 

The New York Yankees have placed first baseman Anthony Rizzo on the injured list. Manager Aaron Boone told reporters that Rizzo has likely been dealing with a concussion over the past few months.

Boone stated that the injury occurred on May 28 in a series against the San Diego Padres. Rizzo's head collided with Fernando Tatis Jr.'s hip as Tatis Jr. was trying to get back to first base on a pickoff attempt.

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks



(via @ChrisKirschner) Anthony Rizzo is going on the IL with a "likely concussion" that they're traced back to the Tatis Jr. incident in late May(via @ChrisKirschner) pic.twitter.com/N9RpgYpqUF

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

He was tested for a concussion after the game but passed the test. It was not until recently that Anthony Rizzo complained of fogginess. He will be monitored closely as he recovers.

DJ LeMahieu and Jake Bauers will likely handle the first-base duties until Rizzo returns. The Yankees also called up Oswaldo Cabrera to help with depth with Rizzo on the IL.

With Anthony Rizzo on the IL, things are starting to pile up for the Yankees

Mets Yankees Baseball

This has been a season to forget for the New York Yankees. Nothing has gone right for this team, as they sit in last place in the American League East with a record of 56-52.

Injuries have hurt this team, as it started the season with two pitchers on the IL. It took Luis Severino and Carlos Rodon a while to make their debuts this season, and now that they have, they have not been effective. Severino is working on a 7.49 ERA, while Rodon has a 6.29 ERA.

4 Train Savages @FourSavages



Really bad night for Carlos Rodón

pic.twitter.com/vpYpvFLiUB Gerrit trying to be the voice of reasonReally bad night for Carlos Rodón

The Yankees were also without their leader Aaron Judge after he tore a ligament in his toe. The injury caused him to miss 54 games, and the team failed to produce much offense with him on the bench.

The Yankees will be without another power bat in their lineup with Anthony Rizzo on the IL. Hopefully, he can recover quickly because this team needs as much help as possible.