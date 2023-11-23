Anthony Rizzo injury update: Yankees 1B now doing 'great' after season-long concussion struggles

New York Yankees slugger Anthony Rizzo, who faced a concussion this season, has been reported to be showing positive signs in his recovery. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, Rizzo's agent, Ryan Gleichowski, mentioned that the slugger is doing "great."

"Anthony Rizzo, who slumped and then rested after suffering a concussion after a great start early last year, is said to be doing “great” by agent Ryan Gleichowski," Heyman said.

Rizzo's 2023 season took an unexpected turn after a collision with the San Diego Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. during a pick-off attempt. The concussion, initially undiagnosed, led to a decline in Rizzo's performance. This eventually prompted Rizzo to shut down his season prematurely in September.

The fact that the Yankees' medical team was unable to diagnose Rizzo's concussion quickly is cause for concern. Despite clearing MLB's concussion testing, Rizzo's subsequent decline should have raised serious concerns about the veracity of the initial assessment.

This setback, coupled with star player Aaron Judge's injury, posed significant challenges for the Yankees' offense. The team struggled to find its footing outside of the contributions from these key players, finishing with a record of 82-80 in the AL East.

As fans eagerly await enhancements to the team's offensive lineup, they also acknowledge the pivotal role that Anthony Rizzo's recovery could play. Prior to his injury, Rizzo demonstrated a robust start to the season, establishing himself as a valuable bat in the lineup.

Anthony Rizzo, paired with some roster changes, holds the key to the Yankees' fortunes

Integrating Anthony Rizzo, a left-handed batter, into a lineup devoid of this vital element is critical. It addresses an obvious and acknowledged need for improved roster balance.

Amid speculations about the Yankees' interest in left-handed outfielders like Juan Soto and Cody Bellinger, Rizzo's resurgence remains of paramount importance.

While Cody Bellinger is a free agent and could be acquired with a financial investment, he would still command a substantially large contract. Obtaining Juan Soto would also necessitate a sizeable trade with the Padres. Rizzo, on the other hand, is already part of the team and has the potential to deliver a strong performance.

With a World Series victory under his belt, Rizzo brings valuable experience and leadership to the team. The three-time All-Star could potentially guide the Yankees to another championship.

