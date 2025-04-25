Anthony Rizzo's wife Emily shares heartwarming moment of their unborn son's smile

MLB free agent Anthony Rizzo has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Emily Vakos for over six years. The couple dated each other for two years since their first meeting at the Cubs spring training camp in 2016 and got married at a beautiful location in South Florida on Dec 29, 2018.

Ad

Rizzo and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child together. On Thursday, Emily shared a video grab of their unborn child's sonogram, where the baby boy was seen smiling after listening to Rizzo's voice.

Anthony Rizzo shared the video on his social media story, with a couple of captions, which read:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"We got this video of baby boy smiling at the sound of Anthony's voice."

Ad

Trending

"He said 'hey dude what are you doing in there?'. And the baby instantly smiled 😭 "

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Rizzo had earlier shared a heartfelt post announcing his wife's pregnancy on social media on Jauary.

Ad

The post showcased the couple's pet dachshund, Kevin, wearing a 'Big Brother' bandana, and the baby's sonogram image, a pair of shoes and a piece of baby's clothing item in the background.

"Kev dog is gonna be a big brother!!!!@rizzoem 💙💙💙💙 "

Ad

The three-time All-Star played the 2024 MLB season with the NY Yankees. After, the Bombers lost the World Series against the Dodgers, they declined his $17 million player option for the 2025 season and instead paid him a $6 million buyout, making him a free agent in the MLB.

The 35-year old first baseman failed to find a suitor before the start of the 2025 season and continues to remain in free agency.

Anthony Rizzo's wife, Emily, shared the former Yankee star's 'dadchelor' weekend fit check

On Thursday, Emily shared an image of Anthony Rizzo wearing half-sleeves shirt, a pair of shorts, sports shoes and a fanny pack around his waist. She captioned the image, mentioning Rizzo's fun outing with his friends ahead of embracing fatherhood for the first time later this year.

Ad

Rizzo shared the image on social media with a funny caption:

"Anthony's "dadchelor" weekend."

Screenshot from the story on Instagram

Despite not playing in the 2025 MLB season, the 2016 World champion with the Cubs keeps himself busy with his charity/philanthropic drives, taking care of his wife and performing domestic duties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Karan Tyagi Karan has been a baseball sports betting expert, analyst and content strategist at Sportskeeda since 2022. He holds a Master's degree in Sports Management from Virginia Commonwealth University, and worked with the VCU Rams baseball team as a trackman analyst. He started following the sport at 18, watching postseason on television.



Karan is a fan of the Los Angeles Dodgers owing to their successful history in the sport, and their consistent performances at the highest level. He admires Mookie Betts’ on-field defensive and offensive prowess, along with his off-field charitable exploits, while Bruce Bochy is his favorite coach.



The Mets’ miraculous rally from a two-run deficit in the 1986 World Series Game 6 in the bottom of the 10th inning despite being two outs and two strikes down is his all-time favorite baseball moment.



Karan’s strengths are player profiling and technical deep dives, for which he always refers to reliable sources such as the social media handles of the best MLB analysts.



When not strategizing, he likes to read, listen to music, go for a run, and watch sit-coms. Know More