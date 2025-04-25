Anthony Rizzo's wife Emily shares heartwarming moment of their unborn son's smile

MLB free agent Anthony Rizzo has been married to his longtime girlfriend, Emily Vakos for over six years. The couple dated each other for two years since their first meeting at the Cubs spring training camp in 2016 and got married at a beautiful location in South Florida on Dec 29, 2018.
Rizzo and his wife are expecting the birth of their first child together. On Thursday, Emily shared a video grab of their unborn child's sonogram, where the baby boy was seen smiling after listening to Rizzo's voice.
Anthony Rizzo shared the video on his social media story, with a couple of captions, which read:
"We got this video of baby boy smiling at the sound of Anthony's voice."
"He said 'hey dude what are you doing in there?'. And the baby instantly smiled 😭 "
Rizzo had earlier shared a heartfelt post announcing his wife's pregnancy on social media on Jauary.
The post showcased the couple's pet dachshund, Kevin, wearing a 'Big Brother' bandana, and the baby's sonogram image, a pair of shoes and a piece of baby's clothing item in the background.
"Kev dog is gonna be a big brother!!!!@rizzoem 💙💙💙💙 "
The three-time All-Star played the 2024 MLB season with the NY Yankees. After, the Bombers lost the World Series against the Dodgers, they declined his $17 million player option for the 2025 season and instead paid him a $6 million buyout, making him a free agent in the MLB.
The 35-year old first baseman failed to find a suitor before the start of the 2025 season and continues to remain in free agency.
Anthony Rizzo's wife, Emily, shared the former Yankee star's 'dadchelor' weekend fit check
On Thursday, Emily shared an image of Anthony Rizzo wearing half-sleeves shirt, a pair of shorts, sports shoes and a fanny pack around his waist. She captioned the image, mentioning Rizzo's fun outing with his friends ahead of embracing fatherhood for the first time later this year.
Rizzo shared the image on social media with a funny caption:
"Anthony's "dadchelor" weekend."
Despite not playing in the 2025 MLB season, the 2016 World champion with the Cubs keeps himself busy with his charity/philanthropic drives, taking care of his wife and performing domestic duties.