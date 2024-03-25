Anthony Rizzo Update: Slugger back in Yankees lineup as DH for spring training finale

On March 22, Anthony Rizzo excused himself from the Yankees' lineup moments before first pitch. According to the first baseman, lat pain was the reason for his gametime decision.

Having already dealt with injuries, both real and rumored, Yankees fans were initially frightened by news that another key piece of their lineup might be out. However, thankfully for those fans, Rizzo appears to have put those health issues behind him.

"Rizzo is back in the spring finale lineup at DH for the Yankees" - Joel Sherman

As per Joel Sherman of the New York Post, Anthony Rizzo will be back in the lineup for the Yankees spring training finale, set to take place against the New York Mets on March 25. The news comes ahead of the team's opening day fixture, slated to take place in Houston on March 28.

A three-time All-Star who has surpassed the 30-home run threshold five times, last season was a very strange one for Anthony Rizzo. After coliding with San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr. at first base in May, the Florida-born went a career-worst 45 games without a home run, finally breaking the drought in July.

"Anthony Rizzo got the silent treatment after ending his home run drought" - Jomboy Media

Though he was never diagnosed with a head injury, many believe that the collision with Tatis played a role in Rizzo's offensive woes. However, after a strong spring training campaign, much of those concerns have now been put to rest.

In 14 games of Grapefruit League play, the 34-year old Rizzo went 14-for-41, connecting for two home runs and nine RBIs. Moreover, Rizzo is expected to be the starting first baseman for the New York Yankees for the 2024 season.

Yankees skipper has full faith that Anthony Rizzo can put up a strong season

Sherman's revelations caused a massive wave of relief to wash over the Yankees fanbase, as well as the front office. Speaking to the New York Post about Rizzo's health concerns, Yankees manager Aaron Boone did not seem to be too phased:

"He didn’t seem worried about it, but again, you gotta make sure we’re good tomorrow, the next day. See how it progresses. It sounds like something he’s had a lot in the past. Hopefully we’re good to go for Opening Day.”

Last season, injuries clipped the season early for the Yankees. This year, protecting elite bats like Rizzo's from health issues will remain a top priority.

