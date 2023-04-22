Anthony Rizzo and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. added fuel to an already tense and hostile rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Toronto Blue Jays. The two All-Stars exchanged words in a heated incident on Friday after the Blue Jays slugger was hit by a pitch from Greg Weissert.

Guerrero Jr. was upset after a high and tight pitch plunked him in the ninth inning. The Blue Jays held a commanding 6-1 lead at the time. Guerrero Jr. took offense to being hit and took his time going to first base. He continued to stare down the pitcher, which was a step too far for Anthony Rizzo.

"Just walk to first base," said Rizzo

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Weissert insisted he wasn't intentionally trying to hit Guerrero Jr. He didn't say anything to the Dominican righty after the incident and was grateful that Rizzo had his back on the night.

YES Network @YESNetwork Anthony Rizzo and Greg Weissert on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more after Friday night's matchup in the Bronx Anthony Rizzo and Greg Weissert on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more after Friday night's matchup in the Bronx https://t.co/P7dFKCrdjG

"Anthony Rizzo and Greg Weissert on Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and more after Friday night's matchup in the Bronx." - YES Network

The 6-1 victory improved the Blue Jays to an 12-8 record, tied with the Yankees in the American League East. Guerrero Jr. had a big part to play in the victory. His two-run home run in the first inning gave Toronto an early lead that they did not relinquish. He finished 2-4 on the night with two RBIs and two runs.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has a long-standing rivalry with the New York Yankees

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. celebrates as he rounds third base after he hit a two run home run against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

Vladimir Guerrero has made his feelings clear when it comes to the New York Yankees. To put it mildly, he doesn't care for the organization.

Prior to the series in the Bronx, Guerrero Jr. confirmed on a podcast that he would never play for the Yankees.

In January, a young Blue Jays fan asked Guerrero Jr. which MLB team was the easiest to play against. Vlad saw another opportunity to take a jab at their rivals and answered "The Yankees."

Talkin' Yanks @TalkinYanks Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells a young fan that the Yankees were the easiest team to play against last season Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells a young fan that the Yankees were the easiest team to play against last season https://t.co/PWIo1zxCUO

"Vladimir Guerrero Jr. tells a young fan that the Yankees were the easiest team to play against last season" - Talkin' Yanks

The contempt and dislike that these two teams share for each other is obvious. The fact that they are two very talented clubs makes the rivalry that much more heated. Don't be surprised if we see a few more squabbles between these teams before the end of the year.

Poll : 0 votes