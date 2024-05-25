Anthony Volpe becomes youngest Yankee to achieve 16+ game hitting streak since Melky Cabrera and Derek Jeter

New York Yankees rising star Anthony Volpe has already crossed boundaries this season. Since his debut with the Bronx Bombers, Volpe has been on the rise and his batting prowess has helped the Yankees win several games.

Getting on base seems to be an easy task for Volpe and his hot-hitting streak has continued this season. Volpe has come out stronger with his performance this season. The 23-year-old is on the rise and is coming off a hot 16-game hitting streak.

In doing so, Anthony Volpe became the youngest New York Yankee to record such a streak since Melky Cabrera in 2007 and Derek Jeter in 1996. Joining the list of veteran hitters such as Jeter and Cabrera is a huge achievement for Volpe.

The Yankees have equally received a significant contribution from Volpe from the defensive end. His performance as a shortstop has been widely noticed in the MLB, as Volpe has remodeled his approach since last year and keeps improving.

Anthony Volpe leads the Yankees in stolen bases

Anthony Volpe is playing alongside Aaron Judge, Giancarlo Stanton, and Juan Soto. However, he seems to have carved his way around. Volpe has taken the lead for the Yankees in stolen bases with 10 and his numbers continue to grow.

The shortstop has also driven in 34 runs for his team and holds third position behind Soto (39) and Judge (35). Volpe has a batting average of .279 with a .352 OBP, an OPS of .790 and a slugging percentage of .438. Volpe has 58 hits, six home runs and 23 RBIs this season.

The Bronx Bombers are coming off to a great start and are riding a three-game winning streak after an 8-0 shutout win in Game 1 of the series vs. the San Diego Padres. The Yankees will continue their three-game series before they take on the Angels in the next.

