Anthony Volpe, Jasson Dominguez, and other Yankees stars reveal their favorite cartoon characters

As the Yankees hit the ground running in the spring training games, ballplayers heading inside the facilities for training were asked to name their favorite cartoon characters.

The players had some interesting responses.

Three-time Cy Young Award winner Gerritt Cole thought for a while before naming Mickey Mouse. Jasson Dominguez went with Shrek, while first baseman and World Series champion with the Cubs, Anthony Rizzo, named Woody from the Toy Story as his favorite cartoon character.

Anthony Volpe avoided the question. The young shortstop smiled but couldn't think of his favorite character. New signing Alex Verdugo replied right off the bat: the Spongebob Squarepants, while third baseman Oswald Peraza went with Tom and Jerry.

RHP Tommy Kanhle replied on the second attempt that Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are his favorite cartoon characters. Oswaldo Caberera, replying in Spanish, went with Spongebob Squarepants. Catcher Austin Wells said that Spiderman is his favorite. While most others went with Spongebob; one of the ballplayers named Scooby Doo.

The Bronx Bombers lost their most recent spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays 4-2, with most of the star power sitting out. Manager Aaron Boone will be keen on analyzing his young roster, giving them more opportunities during the preseason games.

Look for the stars of the New York Yankees hitting the turf in the coming weeks ahead of the opening day.

Yankees' top prospect, Spencer Jones, might be close to making his Major League debut this season

Even though 2023 wasn't the best season for New York, things are looking a lot better for the team.

In the offseason, the Yankees added many intriguing players, the most notable of them being superstar slugger Juan Soto, along with a surprise trade with Boston for Alex Verdugo and former Blue Jay Marcus Stroman.

Additionally, New York has many highly promising prospects vying to make their big league debut. Spencer Jones, an outfielder, is arguably the most exciting prospect for the Bronx Bombers.

MLB Network analyst Jon Morosi said that despite a surplus of OFs on the Yankees roster, Spencer might be close to making his big league debut in 2024

"You look at the Yankees' outfield, they've got (Juan Soto), they've got (Trent Grisham), they've got (Alex Verdugo). So for him to arrive in the major leagues this year it would probably require an injury or two among that group which of course the Yankees don't want to happen.

"But, when you look at him and that swing profile at 22 years of age from Vanderbilt, he is someone who in the second half of this year could be an option for them. And that is all Spencer Jones can control. Make yourself an option by continuing to progress at the minor league level and cutting down on strikeouts all the more to make yourself an option in the second half." - Jon Morosi on Spencer Jones

