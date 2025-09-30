  • home icon
Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett and Cody Bellinger's wife Chase unveil joint business venture with recruitment push

By Safeer M S
Modified Sep 30, 2025 13:50 GMT
Anthony Volpe
Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett and Cody Bellinger's wife Chase unveil joint business venture with recruitment push [Source: Instagram/ellejowett, lilbabycheezus, Getty]

While Anthony Volpe and Cody Bellinger are preparing for the Yankees' Wild Card series against the Red Sox, their respective partners are busy with their joint business venture. The pair, who are preparing to introduce a new baby care brand, are now in need of a CEO.

On Monday, Volpe's girlfriend, Elle Jowett, and Bellingers' wife, Chase, posted a recruitment announcement on their Instagram stories.

"We're Hiring CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER," the post read. "We are a new baby care brand redefining the industry with gentle, natural, innovative formulations."

The post also outlined the ideal requirements for applicants and encouraged interested individuals to reach out to Jowett or Chase via direct messages.

The requirements are as follows:

  • 5+ years of experience in operations, supply chain, or general management (CPG/beauty/skincare experience highly preferred).
  • Strong background in inventory and production management.
  • Experience working with manufacturers, packaging, and 3PL partners.
  • Startup or early-stage company experience.
Screenshot of Instagram stories [Source: Instagram/ellejowett, lilbabycheezus]
Chase's professional modeling career is her main source of business. Victoria's Secret Pink. She has worked with top brands like Maybelline New York, Good American, Urban Outfitters, Polo Ralph Lauren, and Under Armour.

Meanwhile, Jowett is a wellness influencer, often posting videos about fitness and daily life on her social media platforms. Originally from Maine, Jowett moved to New York City in 2023. She is expected to graduate from the Fashion Institute of Technology in 2027.

Anthony Volpe's girlfriend Elle Jowett reacts to Cody Bellinger's wife Chase's stunning look

On September 10, Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, shared a three-snap post on her Instagram. In the cover image of the carousel, Chase was in the 'over the shoulder' pose, with the camera angle at eye level.

"Just a moment for the glam🫶🏽," she captioned the post.
Among the many who gushed over Chase's stunning looks was Elle Jowett, the girlfriend of Anthony Volpe.

"Holy freaking smokes," Jowett commented.
Elle Jowett&#039;s comment [Source: Instagram/lilbabycheezus]
Cody Bellinger's wife, Chase, was scouted at age 13 while at an airport in Sydney, Australia. After the initial rejections in meetings in New York, Chase's career trajectory changed when she met with IMG Models.

One of Chase's major milestones was her appearance on the 2018 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. A multi-sport athlete in her youth, Chase trained for the New York Marathon in 2018.

Safeer M S

Edited by Safeer M S
